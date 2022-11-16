so the LGBT community can continuously tell us about their way of life(the news, social media, sporting events, the rainbow flag everywhere), but no one else is allowed to do so or they're bigots??? doesn't sound very inclusive or accepting to me
Candace Bure, stand strong and don't let these people tear you down. You did nothing wrong and remained respectful. their spin and actions say more about their character! I and many others stand by you and agree. Thank you for standing up for your beliefs and for God!!!
I can’t believe she is be SLAMMED for her beliefs! Difference of opinions has turned our country into hateful mess! So what if her Christian values are not the same as others! This is SUPPOSED to be a FREE America where EVERYONE is entitled to their opinion! After reading the comments about her values, I’d say we are now headed to a severe censorship in this country like a Dictatorship. That is so very sad!
Related
Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV
Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks
Hallmark Stars Holly Robinson Peete And Jonathan Bennett Respond After Candace Cameron Bure’s Faith-Based Programming Quotes Went Viral
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Cynthia Bailey reveals ‘last straw’ that led to divorce from Mike Hill
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Backs Wife Hilarie Burton Amid Candace Cameron Bure 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
50 Cent Has Scathing 4 Words Of Advice For Kanye West Amid Business Fallouts
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Motherly
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 12