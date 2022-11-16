ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kenicksa
6d ago

so the LGBT community can continuously tell us about their way of life(the news, social media, sporting events, the rainbow flag everywhere), but no one else is allowed to do so or they're bigots??? doesn't sound very inclusive or accepting to me

Terra Baldwin
5d ago

Candace Bure, stand strong and don't let these people tear you down. You did nothing wrong and remained respectful. their spin and actions say more about their character! I and many others stand by you and agree. Thank you for standing up for your beliefs and for God!!!

Larsgene
5d ago

I can’t believe she is be SLAMMED for her beliefs! Difference of opinions has turned our country into hateful mess! So what if her Christian values are not the same as others! This is SUPPOSED to be a FREE America where EVERYONE is entitled to their opinion! After reading the comments about her values, I’d say we are now headed to a severe censorship in this country like a Dictatorship. That is so very sad!

