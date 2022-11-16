ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wlip.com

Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
ZION, IL
cwbchicago.com

Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun

A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody

GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
GLENWOOD, IL
wlip.com

Suspect Charged in Antioch Shooting That Was Reportedly Sparked By Salad

(Antioch, IL) A suspect has been named and charged in an Antioch shooting. Authorities say Rondel Jamison and his mother’s boyfriend got into an argument on Wednesday morning at the Antioch Manor Apartments. The argument (which was over salad according to Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran) then turned physical, and the victim exited the apartment, only to be shot by the alleged suspect. The victim, a man in his 40’s, is expected to recover. Jamison meanwhile faces a slew of charges including a Class X felony count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The 22-year-old faces five other felonies as well. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars with a court date set for December 13th.
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute

The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
OSWEGO, IL

