CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops denied reduced bail for second time
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend will likely remain behind bars after a Waukesha County judge denied a request to reduce the $1 million cash bail. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly...
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
Man charged after allegedly strangling, beating woman in Burlington
A Delavan man is facing multiple counts after attempting to kill a woman in Burlington on Wednesday.
wlip.com
Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
cwbchicago.com
Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun
A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
wlip.com
Suspect Charged in Antioch Shooting That Was Reportedly Sparked By Salad
(Antioch, IL) A suspect has been named and charged in an Antioch shooting. Authorities say Rondel Jamison and his mother’s boyfriend got into an argument on Wednesday morning at the Antioch Manor Apartments. The argument (which was over salad according to Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran) then turned physical, and the victim exited the apartment, only to be shot by the alleged suspect. The victim, a man in his 40’s, is expected to recover. Jamison meanwhile faces a slew of charges including a Class X felony count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The 22-year-old faces five other felonies as well. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars with a court date set for December 13th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen charged in gun store burglary where 28 weapons were stolen
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after a group of four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal nearly 30 firearms from the business Monday morning. Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January
BEECHER, Ill. - An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence. A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court. Woulfe pleaded guilty in...
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
Drunk Illinois Woman Calls 911 Several Times From Walmart Parking Lot
A highly intoxicated Illinois woman called 911 several times from a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot...for no reason. Kenosha News. When I start reading a story the originates from a Walmart parking lot, I know this should be good. Karen A. Kline was arrested for a BUNCH of charges...and she basically...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into another car, killing Cook County woman
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into another vehicle in Maywood in 2019, resulting in the death of a woman. Gabriel Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony reckless homicide. On June 16, 2019, Ruth Johnson was the passenger of a...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash
PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
WSPY NEWS
Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute
The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
