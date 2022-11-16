Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
Lea Michele Had A Great Response For The Commenters Who Still Think She Can't Read
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0