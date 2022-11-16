ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA Gunman Denied Bond in First Court Appearance as New Details About the Shooting Emerge

By Jodi Guglielmi
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBwO8_0jD6I22d00

The University of Virginia student accused of shooting and killing three football players and injuring two others was denied bond during a court hearing in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. appeared via video chat from the Albemarle County Regional Jail, where he is being held in connection with the murders of UVA students and football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry Sunday night. Students Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins were also injured during the incident.

Jones is facing three charges of second-degree murder, three charges of using a firearm while committing a felony, and two malicious wounding charges.

During the hearing, Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley revealed new details about the shooting . According to a witness who spoke to authorities, Jones traveled with the victims on a bus to a field trip off campus and shot Chandler while he was sleeping, CNN reports.

The hearing also revealed that Jones had a prior criminal record: He was charged and convicted of reckless driving and a hit and run in 2021 and a concealed weapons charge that same year. He received suspended sentences for all, per CNN .

On Monday, Jones was arrested after a manhunt stretching 12 hours after he was suspected of shooting and killing three students on Sunday night.

“The bodies … were found inside a charter bus where they had been for the day enjoying the school activities, having a meal together, and coming back to our grounds,” Charlottesville Police Chief Timothy Longo said during a press conference Monday. “Someone amongst them chose to do an act of violence, and we found them dead inside that bus.”

Following the incident and before Jones was apprehended, the school went on lockdown and suspended all classes at the University. Classes resumed on Wednesday.

“Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds. One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him,” Ryan shared in a letter to the university community late Sunday night. “As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care. We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able.”

During the Monday press conference, Longo said Jones had previously been investigated by UVA’s threat assessment team after he was reported for allegedly owning a gun and concerning an alleged hazing incident.

In the wake of the tragic killings, those closest to the victims have expressed their shock and grief on social media. On Monday, a vigil to honor the deceased was held on UVA campus.

Rolling Stone

