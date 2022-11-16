ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, And Lil Wayne To Headline Rolling Loud California

By Armon Sadler
 3 days ago
Rolling Loud California is set to take place March 3-March 5, and they are bringing out the heavy hitters to headline the festival. Playboi Carti , Travis Scott , and Future will be the main events with a special guest appearance by Lil Wayne .

Weezy’s set will especially be notable as it will feature sounds by Mike Dean, Scheme, and Five Venoms. Additional acts include Lil Baby , Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty , Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, Soulja Boy, Young Nudy, Shenseaa, and many more.

The official Rolling Loud Twitter enthusiastically tweeted about landing La Flame in celebration of the festival’s five-year anniversary, as it relates to being hosted in Los Angeles. This is a major moment for the “Sicko Mode” artist, who has been mostly inactive since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Nov. 2021.

The 31-year-old has made sparse appearances in clubs, and live events, and was ceremoniously reinvited to the public by Diddy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards during May in Las Vegas, marking his first televised performance since Astroworld Festival.

Another interesting addition to the Rolling Loud California lineup is DaBaby , who infamously offended the LGBTQIA+ attendees and those infected with AIDS at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021. The 30-year-old was subsequently removed from festival lineups and regularly panned in the media, especially after he did not immediately offer an apology and later deleted his delayed showing of remorse. Though time has passed, the “Suge” rapper has still found his way into controversy.

Upon the release of his Sept. 23 album Baby On Baby 2 , the eight-time Grammy nominee caught flack for the song “ Boogeyman ” where he alluded to sleeping with Megan Thee Stallion the night before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez .

DaBaby and the “Savage” rapper were constant collaborators prior, but the latter took issue with the former working with the Sorry 4 What artist after the allegations came out. Citing it as “business,” the North Carolina rapper doubled down when he brought the “Jerry Sprunger” artist out at the aforementioned Rolling Loud Miami.

Notably, the Brampton, Canada artist is also part of the Rolling Loud California lineup.

Vibe

Vibe

