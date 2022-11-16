ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans ranked among top 10 fastest growing cities in US

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

When it comes to which American cities are expanding their horizons most rapidly, New Orleans ranks with the very best.

The Crescent City was named one of the country’s top 10 cities, ranking ninth, in terms of fastest GDP growth in a new study by the University of North Carolina’s American Growth Project.

“Tourism’s post-COVID rebound has greatly bolstered New Orleans’ economic standing in recent months, as the city’s leisure and hospitality services industry grew 6% between August 2021 and August 2022,” the report says. “Other established sources of revenue for the city include numerous offshore petrochemical plants and the Port of New Orleans, which is in the midst of a $100 million expansion.”

And “the city has even more room to grow in coming years,” the report surmises as worker shortages are expected to be overcome.

San Francisco topped the ranking, one of two west coast cities in the top five.

Austin was awarded the runner-up spot, with Seattle, Raleigh and Dallas rounding out the top five.

Denver came in sixth, followed by Salt Lake City, Charlotte, New Orleans and Orlando to complete the top 10.

