FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
ABC6.com
Juvenile accused of bringing BB gun to Providence middle school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A juvenile is accused of bringing a BB gun to a middle school in Providence Friday. A large police presence was seen just after 12 p.m. outside of Delsesto Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed a handful of parents picking up...
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
GoLocalProv
Juvenile Apprehended at Hope High School After Latest Pellet Gun Assaults on East Side
Providence Police apprehended a juvenile on Thursday after the latest round of pellet gun attacks on the East Side that morning. There have been dozens of incidents across the city this year alone. About Incidents. Shortly after 8:30 AM on Thursday, police responded to the corner of Hope and Angell...
BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. According to Major David Lapatin, just before 1 a.m., police were called to 361 Charles Street, the Cadillac […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
Acton police identify the suspected driver who hit and injured a teen in crosswalk
ACTON, Mass. — Acton Police have identified the suspected driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage boy earlier this month. Chief Richard Burrows announced on Friday that they have identified the suspect but are still gathering evidence for an arrest. 13-year-old, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
North Kingstown police offer package protection program
Starting Nov, 23, residents can have their packages mailed to their headquarters to be picked up later.
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 15 years in prison for gang-related drug trafficking, shootings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison for gang-related drug trafficking and several shootings. Janssye Toucet, 35, pleaded guilty to 22 felony counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, and committing a drive-by shooting.
GoLocalProv
North Providence High School Freshman Arrested for Possession of Weapons on School Grounds
North Providence police announced on Wednesday that on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 11:20 AM, the high school police resource officer was notified by a student that another student may have a firearm in his possession on school grounds. The student was identified as a fourteen-year-old male. The assistant principal...
Lowell Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen
LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old by the name of Anastasia Svay. Police say she may be with her one-month-old child. Svay was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on November 15th. She is described...
Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect
The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.
ABC6.com
To stop porch pirates, North Kingstown police to start ‘Christmas Package Program’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With the holidays just around the corner, North Kingstown police want to stop porch pirates from stealing your gifts. Starting next week, Capt. John Urban said his department will begin their “Christmas Package Program.”. Anyone interested in participating can have their packages mailed...
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
Woman accused of killing Montville motorcyclist in drunk driving crash sentenced
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was sentenced on Friday in the death of a Montville man who was riding his motorcycle along Route 1 in East Lyme when she hit him in July of 2019. Frank Barabas was 42 years old and a father of three. His family is still heartbroken by his […]
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
ABC6.com
Elderly woman killed in Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Attleboro early Friday morning. Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on Division Street. As fire crews battled the flames throughout the night, Division St remained closed to traffic until reopening at approximately 9 a.m.
NECN
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits
A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
iheart.com
North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle
A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
