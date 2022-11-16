ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. According to Major David Lapatin, just before 1 a.m., police were called to 361 Charles Street, the Cadillac […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges

Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Elderly woman killed in Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Attleboro early Friday morning. Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on Division Street. As fire crews battled the flames throughout the night, Division St remained closed to traffic until reopening at approximately 9 a.m.
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits

A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
ATTLEBORO, MA
iheart.com

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

