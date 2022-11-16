Read full article on original website
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max could get USB 3.2 – here’s why that matters
The next iPhone generation will use USB-C. Thank the European Commission for bringing the Lighting port to its long-overdue conclusion. But not every iPhone will be equal, reports mobile analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Ming-Chi, a well-connected analyst with a solid track record for predicting Apple’s future moves, claims the company will...
Twitter adds new waiting period for Twitter Blue accounts
Amidst the chaos at Twitter, new users are now required to wait 90 days before they can subscribe to Twitter Blue and get a verification badge. The Elon Musk-led platform first started verifying users a couple of weeks back. At that time, all it required was $8 per month for Twitter Blue.
Google Maps now shows the fastest EV charging stations
After decades of mockery and indifference, electric vehicles are finally enjoying their moment in the sun. To help EV owners find the right charger, Google Maps will now show the fastest charging stations in the nearby vicinity. Manufacturer support, a growing charging ecosystem, and healthy government subsidies have all contributed...
Xbox adds native Discord support for in-game chat
Microsoft’s November Xbox update is rolling out with several great features, including native Discord support for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox consoles already had Discord support, but it required users to connect to the app on their phones to put them into a voice channel. Now, you’ll be able to join a channel directly from your Xbox.
Samsung is rolling out cloud gaming features to all 2021 TVs
Samsung is expanding its game streaming features to all 2021 TV models. That includes cloud gaming apps from Xbox, Amazon’s Luna, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, and Utomik. In early 2023, Blacknut Gaming and the retro-focused Antstream Arcade will be added to the list. That means 1,500+ retro classics through...
Review: HHOGene GPods light earbuds
The tech industry has an identity problem. When a company hits on a product that becomes so successful, every other tech company rushes to mimic it. While slight tweaks are made to the various styles, they usually follow a similar pattern. This phenomenon has been in full swing within the earbuds market for some time.
New under-screen facial recognition tech scans for real skin
Under-display cameras are a bit of a rarity in the smartphone world. A major barrier to their widespread adoption is their struggle to recognize faces accurately. Since they sit behind a screen, they can’t capture all the details required to distinguish a recognized user from an imposter accurately. But...
Mkeke’s iPhone 14 cases are sleek, eye-catching and affordable
Your pricey iPhone 14 deserves all the tender loving care it can get, and that starts with the best iPhone 14 cases. The right protective case for your iPhone 14 can help to prevent scratches, smudges, and damage due to accidental drops, among others. However, choosing one can be a...
Dreametech’s L10s Ultra is a super-powered cleaning machine
The problem with many robot vacuum cleaners is that they lack the suction needed to keep your floors clean. It’s nice that they work automatically, but not so much if you still have to clean up after them. But that’s not a problem with the Dreametech L10s Ultra robot...
Join the 3D printing club and save $43 on this Creality 3D printer
Are used to be a time when buying a 3D printer would set you back thousands of dollars. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. For example, Creality is giving Walmart shoppers a major discount on its 3D Ender-3 Printer. The company is extending a $43 discount, reducing the price to $150. It typically sells for $193.
SwitchBot’s Black Friday sale saves you up to 50% off
We’re huge fans of SwitchBot here, and if you haven’t heard of them, their Black Friday sales event is an excellent way to introduce yourself to some of their products at some of their lowest prices. From November 18 to 28, the company is hosting a massive Black...
The FCC is cracking down on hidden fees from your ISP
Internet service providers (ISPs) will soon have to include ‘nutrition’ labels on their broadband plans. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) introduced the labels in 2016 on a volunteer basis. They contain information about the costs, speeds, and potentially-hidden extras. Aimed at educating consumers, ISPs slow-walked implementing the labels....
This is why you shouldn’t poke holes in lithium batteries
Lithium batteries are everywhere. They’re also incredibly dangerous. If they overheat or short-circuit, they’re liable to catch fire. Puncture them, and they may explode in the most spectacular of fashions. Remember the Samsung Galaxy Note 7? Or the spate of highly-combustible hoverboards that flooded the US in 2016?
Elon Musk just taught the world a lesson about the value of coders
Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave the remaining Twitter employees — who, at this point, are so few in number that they could probably carpool home together — an ultimatum. Either they could commit to a new “hardcore” version of Twitter, where they’ll work grueling hours at “high intensity,” or they could leave with three months’ severance. They had two days to decide.
