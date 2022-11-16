Read full article on original website
LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour
NAPLES, Fla. — (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.
Will LPGA players be able to say no to a LIV women's golf league? Some are sending out warning signals
NAPLES, Fla. — Billions of dollars in startup money. $20 million purses. $4 million winners’ checks. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund showed it would spare nothing to make sure its controversial LIV Golf Series got a foothold. Now the focus shifts to a possible women’s LIV Golf...
With so much on the line, Player of the Year contender Lydia Ko opens with a 65 to take early lead at CME
NAPLES, Fla. – Lydia Ko made bogey on the opening par 5 at Tiburon Golf Club to begin the CME Group Tour Championship, but that did nothing to foreshadow the rest of the day. Ko, leader of the Rolex Player of the Year race and Vare Trophy, paces the...
golfmagic.com
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
LPGA Tour event won't return to Fort Myers' Crown Colony Golf Club in 2023
The LPGA Tour will not be returning to Fort Myers next year. While last February's Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf Club was initially billed as a one-off event, there appeared to be mutual interest in bringing it back to Fort Myers. But that won't happen in 2023, Crown...
Raleigh News & Observer
Honda Motors to end longest-running PGA Tour title sponsorship after 2023 Honda Classic
Golfweek has learned that Honda Motors will end the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship deal on the PGA Tour. Multiple sources have confirmed that the Japanese automaker won’t renew when its current deal expires after the 2023 Honda Classic in late February. Founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary...
Golf Channel
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
Novak Djokovic to face Casper Ruud in ATP Finals showpiece after semi wins
Norwegian Casper Ruud is all that stands between Novak Djokovic and a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title, after the Serbian former No 1 beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6(5) 7-6(6) in the Turin semi-final. The 21-times major champion overcame a barrage of aces from Fritz, outlasting the Indian Wells winner despite...
Golf Digest
A late Friday rally helps, but Rory McIlroy faces ‘a good challenge’ if he wants win the DP World Tour's season-long title
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It is a long-established truism: one of the hardest things to do in golf is making a birdie when you really need a birdie. Or three. Standing on the 16th tee in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy figured he needed nothing less than a trio of those elusive figures if he was to be anywhere near the half-way lead.
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Matthew Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton share lead
-7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 A Noren (Swe); -5 A Arnaus (Spa) Selected others: -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng); -3 R Ramsay (Sco); -2 R MacIntyre (Sco), J Rahm (Spa); -1 R McIlroy (NI) English pair Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the lead on...
Golf Digest
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
PGA Tour, DP World Tour And OWGR Face Fresh Lawsuit
The organisations are being sued by US Senate candidate, attorney Larry Klayman
CBS Sports
2022 DP World Tour Championship leaderboard: Jon Rahm makes his move to hold slim lead over Matt Fitzpatrick
For the first time all week, a new man occupies the top spot on the leaderboard of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship. Former world No. 1 Jon Rahm was simply brilliant around Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday en route to his bogey-free 7-under 65. Carding seven birdies for the second consecutive day, the Spaniard has slowly meandered his way to 15 under and possesses a one-stroke lead over Matt Fitzpatrick.
Minjee Lee captures the 2022 Aon Risk Reward Challenge—and $1 million prize!
It’s been a storybook season on the LPGA Tour for Minjee Lee. The 26-year-old from Perth, Australia added two titles to her collection, the U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica and Cognizant Founders Cup, plus four other top-10 finishes. The two-time major winner also earned the Rolex Annika Major award, which is given annually to the LPGA Tour player with the best cumulative finish in the five majors. She wasn’t done yet. Lee, the fifth-ranked player in the world, most recently captured the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, the season-long competition spotlighting the best decision makers on Tour. Lee joined Scottie Scheffler from the PGA TOUR, taking home the Aon trophy and $1 million prize.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
