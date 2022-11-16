ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

golfmagic.com

Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end

One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
Golf Channel

PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract

The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
The Guardian

Novak Djokovic to face Casper Ruud in ATP Finals showpiece after semi wins

Norwegian Casper Ruud is all that stands between Novak Djokovic and a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title, after the Serbian former No 1 beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6(5) 7-6(6) in the Turin semi-final. The 21-times major champion overcame a barrage of aces from Fritz, outlasting the Indian Wells winner despite...
Golf Digest

A late Friday rally helps, but Rory McIlroy faces ‘a good challenge’ if he wants win the DP World Tour's season-long title

DUBAI, U.A.E. — It is a long-established truism: one of the hardest things to do in golf is making a birdie when you really need a birdie. Or three. Standing on the 16th tee in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy figured he needed nothing less than a trio of those elusive figures if he was to be anywhere near the half-way lead.
BBC

DP World Tour Championship: Matthew Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton share lead

-7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 A Noren (Swe); -5 A Arnaus (Spa) Selected others: -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng); -3 R Ramsay (Sco); -2 R MacIntyre (Sco), J Rahm (Spa); -1 R McIlroy (NI) English pair Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the lead on...
Golf Digest

Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report

The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
CBS Sports

2022 DP World Tour Championship leaderboard: Jon Rahm makes his move to hold slim lead over Matt Fitzpatrick

For the first time all week, a new man occupies the top spot on the leaderboard of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship. Former world No. 1 Jon Rahm was simply brilliant around Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday en route to his bogey-free 7-under 65. Carding seven birdies for the second consecutive day, the Spaniard has slowly meandered his way to 15 under and possesses a one-stroke lead over Matt Fitzpatrick.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minjee Lee captures the 2022 Aon Risk Reward Challenge—and $1 million prize!

It’s been a storybook season on the LPGA Tour for Minjee Lee. The 26-year-old from Perth, Australia added two titles to her collection, the U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica and Cognizant Founders Cup, plus four other top-10 finishes. The two-time major winner also earned the Rolex Annika Major award, which is given annually to the LPGA Tour player with the best cumulative finish in the five majors. She wasn’t done yet. Lee, the fifth-ranked player in the world, most recently captured the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, the season-long competition spotlighting the best decision makers on Tour. Lee joined Scottie Scheffler from the PGA TOUR, taking home the Aon trophy and $1 million prize.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination

For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”

