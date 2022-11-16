Read full article on original website
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.18.22
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and the show has quite a bit set up in advance. The main story is advancing a tournament whose finals have been moved from Full Gear to next week, which is the best option that AEW had all things considered. Other than that, we have a special guest star so let’s get to it.
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
Two Major Names Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event. Malakai Black has...
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
Jake Something Says the AEW Locker Room Was Very Respectful When He Worked Dark
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Jake Something discussed his time working some matches on AEW Dark earlier this year in May and June. Below are some highlights form Fightful:. Jake Something on his experience working in AEW: “I just shot some e-mails. I did...
WWE SmackDown Sees Slight Increase for Overnight Audience, Rating Steady
– SpoilerTV has the overnight, preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an average audience of 2.130 million viewers. That’s based on 2.146 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.107 million viewers for Hour 2. The preliminary number was...
Tony Khan Announces AEW Full Gear Crossing $1 Million Mark for Live Gate
– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 event, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced that the gate has officially crossed over the $1 million mark. This is the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view to draw over $1 million for the live gate. You can see the announcement tweet from Tony Khan on the live AEW gate below:
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns,...
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament Will Return Next Year
The Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup launched in 2022, and it will be back next year according to Tony Khan. Khan confirmed on the AEW Full Gear media call (per Fightful) that the tournament will have its second iteration in 2023. The men’s and women’s iterations of the tournament launched...
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo. * Emi Sakura def. Tiara James. * Wheeler Yuta...
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day
– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
Eric Bischoff Explains the Impetus Behind Short-Lived Return to WWE as Executive Director of SmackDown
– An excerpt has been provided to us from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s new book, Grateful, which is available now in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback versions on Amazon.com. The book was written by Bischoff and Guy Evans. In the excerpt, Bischoff discusses his brief, short-lived return to...
WWE Weekend House Show Notes, Raw & SmackDown Stars Scheduled for Both Shows
– WWE has a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show scheduled for tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman and The New Day vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn. * Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
Tony Khan Discusses Details On Showcasing FTR In AEW
Speaking recently on the Full Gear media call, Tony Khan offered some comments on his view of FTR and using the team in AEW events (per Fightful). Khan expressed his desire to see particular matchups on AEW and lamented the impossibility of implementing certain bouts he would have liked to see there. You can read a highlight from Khan and listen to the full call from WrestleZone below.
Chavo Guerrero On AEW All Out Backstage Altercation, If He Sees CM Punk Going to WWE
CM Punk’s AEW status has been a subject of speculation following the post-All Out media scrum and altercation, and Chavo Guerrero shares his thoughts on the matter. During a conversation with Wrestling Inc, Guerrero — who had a short run with AEW — was asked about the situation and if he sees Punk potentially going to WWE if he does in fact leave AEW. You can check out the highlights below:
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 11.18.22
Happy Friday everybody! Lee Sanders back with you all once again as it’s the final AEW RAMPAGE before Saturday’s FULL GEAR pay-per-view event. Tonight’s card sees HOOK defending his FTW Championship against Lee Moriarty. Meanwhile, Athena faces Madison Rayne one on one. Also, Ricky Starks goes up against Lance Archer in a World Title Eliminator Tournament Round match. And finally, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita.
Chavo Guerrero Talks Working On The Iron Claw, Whether MJF Could Have a Big Hollywood Career
Chavo Guerrero is busy in Hollywood between his work on Young Rock and The Iron Claw, and he talked about working on the latter in a new interview. Guerrero is working as the wrestling coordinator on the A24 film which stars Zac Efron and more, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc he spoke about how Efron is doing in the role of Kevin Von Erich.
