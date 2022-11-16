ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

Watch artists go head-to-head to create masterpieces during Art Battle GR

Art Battle is a showcase of the finest artists and live art talent in the area, and it's making its way to Grand Rapids this weekend. The event is described as an evening of creativity and community, where a live painting tournament showcases local artists going head-to-head to create their own masterpieces within a limited time frame.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
98.7 WFGR

New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side

There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 17

1. Downtown Holland is hosting its annual Holiday Open House Saturday from 5-8 p.m. 50 businesses are taking part with free gift wrapping, giveaways, holiday refreshments, discounts, and more. Bring the whole family, because Santa will be out and about, along with reindeer, carolers, and plenty of fun!. 2. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
