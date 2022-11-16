Read full article on original website
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
Fox17
Red Glasses Movement seeks in-kind donations as part of 4th Annual Big Bold Love Day
The Red Glasses Movement is hosting another Big Bold Love Day to help pay it forward to those in need in West Michigan on December 1. The organization is seeking donations to help pregnant mothers and newborn babies in West Michigan:. · Diapers Size: newborn, 5 & 6 diapers.
Fox17
Watch artists go head-to-head to create masterpieces during Art Battle GR
Art Battle is a showcase of the finest artists and live art talent in the area, and it's making its way to Grand Rapids this weekend. The event is described as an evening of creativity and community, where a live painting tournament showcases local artists going head-to-head to create their own masterpieces within a limited time frame.
Fox17
Kent District Library revamps WonderKnook Playspaces to enhance learning & play for younger children
Libraries are so much more than a building with books, it's also a place for the community. The Kent District Library is making changes to its WonderKnook Playspaces to improve the experiences for the children that visit the library. WonderKnook Playspaces have many activities and toys for children who are...
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
City of Kentwood announces 2022 holiday light display contest
The City of Kentwood has announced the return of its holiday light display contest for 2022. Photos of displays can be submitted December 1-14.
Caledonia woman's dream comes true by winning free smile makeover
CALEDONIA, Mich. — A local oral surgery office is granting a Kent County woman a $50,000 smile makeover -- for free. It's part of the Smile Again program to give back to those in need of the life-changing dental implant surgery. Dr. Mark Jesin delivered the big surprise to...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 17
1. Downtown Holland is hosting its annual Holiday Open House Saturday from 5-8 p.m. 50 businesses are taking part with free gift wrapping, giveaways, holiday refreshments, discounts, and more. Bring the whole family, because Santa will be out and about, along with reindeer, carolers, and plenty of fun!. 2. The...
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday
Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Local photographer going viral for engagement photoshoot scare
Imagine your job is to capture the moment, but the moment isn't going according to plan. A West Michigan photographer nearly missed a proposal and is going viral on Tik Tok for her efforts.
Fox17
Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 4: Snow is pouring down, $36K raised so far
Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization. Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Downtown retail reaching critical mass
Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
Kent Co. responds to more than a thousand 911 calls as winter weather bears down
MICHIGAN, USA — First-responders across West Michigan had their hands full responding to numerous accidents as the work week came to a close. Kent County Central Dispatch said it had received some one-thousand emergency calls Thursday, 529 of which were 911 calls, in addition to 548 non-emergency calls. Ottawa...
'Our family is traumatized' | GR family sues Navy Pier after 8-year-old falls 24 feet from climbing wall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family has filed a lawsuit against Navy Pier alleging that employee negligence caused their son’s severe injuries in a climbing wall fall. The Brewer family had been visiting Navy Pier on July 27 when their 8-year-old son, George, took a turn...
Meijer offering free home delivery to customers receiving food assistance benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer is offering free home delivery through Dec. 31 to customers who pay for their groceries using a federal food assistance program for low-income families. The Walker-based retailer said in a statement the move is part of an effort to “increase access to healthy and...
