ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

ATP Finals Singles Results

TURIN, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from ATP Finals Singles at Pala Alpitour (seedings in parentheses):. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6). Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Porterville Recorder

Mikaela Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom

LEVI, Finland (AP) — A smiling Mikaela Shiffrin said it's hard to explain what her 75 World Cup victories mean to her because “it's a pretty big number, actually." The American was clear about her most-recent one, though. “I’m really happy with the feeling today,” she said Saturday...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy