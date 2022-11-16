Read full article on original website
ATP Finals Singles Results
TURIN, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from ATP Finals Singles at Pala Alpitour (seedings in parentheses):. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6). Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Mikaela Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom
LEVI, Finland (AP) — A smiling Mikaela Shiffrin said it's hard to explain what her 75 World Cup victories mean to her because “it's a pretty big number, actually." The American was clear about her most-recent one, though. “I’m really happy with the feeling today,” she said Saturday...
England ‘right to go for the draw’ with New Zealand, says Owen Farrell
The England captain Owen Farrell insisted it was the right decision to take the draw rather than go for the win against New Zealand after his side’s thrilling comeback ensured honours ended even amid boos from the Twickenham crowd at the final whistle. England were trailing 25-6 with 10...
