Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots. Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977. She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s...
Breakfast with Santa to be held at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center is partnering up with KIA AutoSport of Columbus to host their annual Breakfast with Santa Event. Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. Proceeds […]
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department to host motorcycle rodeo
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Motorcycle skills will be tested for a good cause in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend. The Columbus Police Department and Rally Point Harley Davidson invite the community to the 3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. Deputy Chief...
Broadway Holiday heading to Uptown Columbus Friday night
Uptown Columbus will be starting holiday festivities starting Friday, Nov. 17th. Friday at 6:30 p.m., folks can expect to see a Christmas parade, Live holiday music provided by local school bands and choirs, hot cocoa for spectators, American Cancer Society luminaries, the CSU Uptown Tree Trail. Then, the Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson […]
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
Troup County, American Red Cross to host blood drive on Friday
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 15, Troup County will partner with the American Red Cross and host a blood drive. The blood drive will last from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in...
Uptown Columbus rings in holiday season on Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is ringing in the holiday season on Broadway!. The event will take place Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. Uptown will host a small Christmas parade, followed by the annual Lighting of the Tree and CSU Tree Trail at 7 p.m. sharp. From 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. visit with Santa, enjoy live music by MCSD groups, and of course, enjoy all that Uptown has to offer.
Stowers Elementary students visit the WRBL station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from Stowers Elementary School paid a visit to the WRBL station today. The kids, along with our P.I.E. coordinator, Ms. Weinbaum, Ms. Ruckman, Ms. Kendrick, and Ms. Ratliff, toured the station and asked WRBL staff what it’s like to work at a news station. Our Partners in Education at Freddie […]
UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot
UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
Old Town development holding Christmas parade, celebration for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Old Town, a mixed-use development at 8201 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, will be holding a Christmas parade and celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes. Other activities will last until 8 p.m. Anyone may attend, and admission will be free. The main […]
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
A teen has died following a shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus. 16-year-old Joshua Huff was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan just before 2:00 Saturday morning. Bryan says Huff had been shot multiple times. So far, there’s no word on any possible suspects. Stay with WRBL for updates on this developing […]
Future renovations at South Columbus Public Library celebrated with ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday afternoon, a small crowd gathered at South Columbus Public Library for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the library being in the future. The renovated library will feature a larger children’s department and dedicated teen space, a 75-seat public meeting room, an enlarged computer area with updated technology and additional study […]
Pet(s) of the Week: New Hope Rescue
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s that time of the week! Where we get to show you local pups that are in need of their forever homes! So if a pup is on your Christmas list listen up! We have three dogs to show you from New Hope Rescue in Opelika. As a reminder dogs are 10 to 15 year commitments and are a huge responsibility so if you are in the market for a dog as a Christmas gift, remember they are more than just seasonal excitement!
Third graders complete final swim test in new program at Columbus YMCA
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Nov. 16, third graders from Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy (DEMA) completed a final swim test at the Columbus YMCA on 14th Street. YMCA Aquatics Director Tera Wilkins said about half of the children passed the full swim test. While half only made it halfway through, Wilkins said it was a […]
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects in an east Columbus shooting that left one man dead. On Nov. 8, around noon, CPD responded to a shooting on Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. Upon arrival at the scene, 28-year-old Keamon Hightower was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Holiday safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving, rise in flu cases across Ga.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Almost three years, to the day, since the first COVID-19 case in the U-S, holidays are feeling different now. And tomorrow, we’ll be just one week from Thanksgiving. And as many prepare for potentially big family gatherings, local health experts are offering tips to keep...
Protect Your Packages and Porch this Holiday Season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the country, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months according to an annual package theft report done by Security.org. “Someone took our TV’s, someone took our TV’s, I’m like ‘huh?,” says Robert Wright, the latest porch pirate...
