ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Here’s how to get your free Starbucks red cup

By Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) — It’s back! To ring in the holiday season, Starbucks has officially announced the return of Red Cup Day this year.

Starting this Thursday, Nov. 17, you’ll receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any fall or holiday beverage.

This year’s red cup features a classic design with white starbursts and snowflakes glistening amid a festive red background.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu1Y3_0jD6CQ6q00
    This year’s reusable red cups feature white starbursts and snowflakes for Nov. 17, 2022 in a photo provided by Starbucks.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ri33_0jD6CQ6q00
    This year’s reusable red cups feature white starbursts and snowflakes for Nov. 17, 2022 in a photo provided by Starbucks.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYxGy_0jD6CQ6q00
    This year’s reusable red cups feature white starbursts and snowflakes for Nov. 17, 2022 in a photo provided by Starbucks.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWYn5_0jD6CQ6q00

Beverages that qualify to receive a free cup include:

  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Irish Cream Cold Brew
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
  • Toasted White Hot Chocolate
  • Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
  • White Hot Chocolate

Eligible orders can be placed online, through the Starbucks app, via Starbucks delivery or at a store.

Free cups are available while supplies last and historically have run out well before the end of the day.

Starbucks previews holiday cups for 2022: Here’s when they’re coming to stores

You can bring the reusable cup to use in-store to receive 10 cents off a drink anytime in the future. Starbucks rewards members can also snag 25 bonus stars when bringing in their own cups.

Starbucks’ beloved holiday red cup, which debuted in 1997, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The coffee giant released a reminiscent look back at every holiday design since its inception.

Perennial fan-favorite peppermint mocha is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Police seek missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Colby trying to solve a housing crisis

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Colby is trying to solve a housing crisis. In talking with several housing and planning groups, the city was encouraged to look at offering up property to build more homes. The city decided to put Three Corners Park up for sale, but there were no bids. The option […]
COLBY, KS
KSN News

Colby is getting a new hospital

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Colby is on its way to having a new hospital. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture officially announced that it is lending more than $108 million to the project. The new building will incorporate operations of the current hospital, Citizens Medical Center, and Family Center for Health […]
COLBY, KS
KSN News

Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNF) — A Pineville, Missouri, couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri. Wednesday’s indictment […]
PINEVILLE, MO
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy