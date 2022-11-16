Marilyn Ann Evans, age 90, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of Friday November 11, 2022 at the Accent Care Hospice in Largo, Florida. Marilyn was born on December 13, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of William and Rhoda Wolford. Marilyn was raised in Biggsville and later in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1949. She then attended Monmouth College. Marilyn married Richard Eugene “Shorty” Evans on December 17, 1950 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019. Marilyn was the Warren County Schools Director of Food Services for 14 years. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church in Monmouth. Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Monmouth Hospital Auxiliary, a girl scout in her younger years, and a great Mom. Surviving her is her daughter, Deborah (Terry) Sterling of Seminole, Florida and three sons, Michael (Carol) Evans of Girard, Kansas, Patrick (Nina) Evans of Henderson Nevada, and Scott (Tari) Evans of Normal, Illinois, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard “Shorty” Evans, her sister Barbara Hensley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and three great grandchildren.

