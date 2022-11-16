Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Supporting Chargers Athletics is More than Just Giving
Carl Sandburg College is currently in the midst of their 70 for Sandburg fall campaign to raise $70,000 for Chargers athletics programs, which Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson says this is more than a giving campaign:. “This is much more than a giving campaign. It is really a chance for...
977wmoi.com
West Central Outlasts Amboy, Captures First I8FA State Football Championship
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. In front of a packed April Zorn Memorial Stadium at the campus of Monmouth College, the West Central Heat took on the Clippers of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio high school coop. Fresh off a dramatic last second win at Polo on the back of a Kaiden Droste 26 yard touchdown run, West Central battled with the 4 seeded Clippers all night long, but won the back and fourth, outlasting Amboy 44-36 and completing their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
977wmoi.com
Four BIG Games on the PCSN Over the Weekend!!
Big weekend of local sports on the PCSN this weekend!!. Hear the I8FA state championship football game between the (12-0) West Central Heat and the (10-2) Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio Clippers on Sunny 97.7 WMOI. Kickoff is at 7:00, with Casey Grant and Ron Grant’s pregame show starting at 6:40. Also on...
wgil.com
Member of ’98 state runner-up Streaks is new radio analyst for Galesburg boys basketball
A member of the 1998 state runner-up Galesburg Silver Streaks will join the WGIL Radio booth as a color analyst for Galesburg boys basketball games during the 2022-23 season. Jason Wessels will team with longtime play-by-voice of the Streaks Brad Bennewitz on the call of Galesburg boys basketball starting with the season opener Monday against Canton in John Thiel Gym.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Orion Chargers Girls Basketball on 11-18-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Orion Chargers in the semifinals of the ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament at Alwood High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
MVP Baldwin Leads 5 Carl Sandburg College Chargers on All-Arrowhead Volleyball Team
GALESBURG — Setter Carmyn Baldwin was voted Arrowhead Conference Most Valuable Player to highlight five sophomore members of the Carl Sandburg College volleyball team who were selected to the All-Arrowhead Team after leading the Chargers to an unbeaten league championship. Baldwin joins Peyton Bowman, who won the award in...
977wmoi.com
Carl Sandburg College Scholarship Applications Now Open
Carl Sandburg College Foundation Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year as well as the Sampson Promise and now open. Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson explains changes to the Sampson Promise scholarship will begin next school year for those eligible students:. “A couple of things to note for this year...
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm Girls Basketball Gets New Era Started Under First-Year Head Coach Chris Olson
The United Red Storm girls basketball team has started their season off by splitting a pair of games in the ROWVA/Ridgwood tournament this week. They cruised to a win on Monday over Monmouth-Roseville’s JV squad 42-10, but fell to Abingdon-Avon 54-38 on Tuesday. First year Head Coach Chris Olson, appearing on the WRAM morning show, praised his team for the many positives they displayed in their first two games.
977wmoi.com
Thomas George Kelly
Thomas George Kelly, 59, of Roseville Illinois, passed away on November 16, 2022 due to complications from surgery. Tom was born on March 8, 1963, to George and Lois Kelly in Avon, Illinois. After Tom graduated from Roseville High School in 1981, he went on to study Diesel Mechanics at Parkland College.
977wmoi.com
A. Elaine Smith
A. Elaine Smith, 89, formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Resthave Home of Whiteside County in Morrison, Illinois. She was born July 22, 1933 in Galesburg, the daughter of Ernest W. and Maefra Mae (Simpson) Larsen. She married Frederick “Fred” H. Smith on April 3, 1955 at the Abingdon Christian Church. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Richard (Dolorise) Larsen and one nephew, Jon Larsen.
977wmoi.com
Marilyn Ann Evans
Marilyn Ann Evans, age 90, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of Friday November 11, 2022 at the Accent Care Hospice in Largo, Florida. Marilyn was born on December 13, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of William and Rhoda Wolford. Marilyn was raised in Biggsville and later in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1949. She then attended Monmouth College. Marilyn married Richard Eugene “Shorty” Evans on December 17, 1950 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019. Marilyn was the Warren County Schools Director of Food Services for 14 years. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church in Monmouth. Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Monmouth Hospital Auxiliary, a girl scout in her younger years, and a great Mom. Surviving her is her daughter, Deborah (Terry) Sterling of Seminole, Florida and three sons, Michael (Carol) Evans of Girard, Kansas, Patrick (Nina) Evans of Henderson Nevada, and Scott (Tari) Evans of Normal, Illinois, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard “Shorty” Evans, her sister Barbara Hensley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and three great grandchildren.
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Rock Island-Milan School District looking for education support professionals
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 is seeing applicant numbers drop for education support professionals. The district is looking to hire multiple support staff members, including custodial and maintenance, as well as paraprofessionals and food services. Assistant Superintendent of the district, Egan Colbrese said it is difficult hiring for certain positions.
You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon
Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
977wmoi.com
Local SWCD Conservation Christmas Party Slated for December 9th
The local Soil and Water Conservation District will host their Conservation Christmas party on Friday, December 9th at the Village Bean in Roseville, shares Resource Conservationist Shawnee Sheehan:. “We are going to have a cocktail hour from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, 5:30 dinner, and 6 pm to 7 pm there...
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
tspr.org
Student detained in stabbing at Monmouth-Roseville High School
Police were called to Monmouth-Roseville High School, 200 S. B St. in Monmouth, around noon today, according to a statement released by the school district. They arrested a student who school officials believe stabbed another student, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student accused...
Comments / 0