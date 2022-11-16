ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

US stocks slip as Target stumbles, weighs on retailers

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aT9Kg_0jD6A9VO00

Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.

Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 13% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 15.5% after reporting weak financial results.

Macy's, which reports its financial results on Thursday, fell 7.5%.

Big technology companies also fell. Chipmaker Micron Technology dropped 6.5% after announcing some production cuts because of weak demand. Nvidia fell 3.3%.

Smaller company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.8% lower.

Wall Street has been closely watching the latest economic updates, including reports that consumer and wholesale prices continue to cool. Much of the market's prior rally was due to hopes inflation is easing, which could portend less aggressive hikes for interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the economy and tame the hottest inflation in decades. Wall Street is worried that it could hit the brakes too hard on economic growth and bring on a recession.

The latest government report on retail sales for October shows that consumer spending remains strong, though it's unclear whether that's because of more purchases or higher prices.

Strong consumer spending is typically a good sign for the economy, but it could make the Fed's strategy of cooling the economy more difficult. The central bank has already hiked its key overnight rate up to a range of 3.75% to 4% from virtually zero earlier this year. It has said it still plans to hike rates further and then to hold them at that high rate for a while in order to grind down inflation.

“The better-than-expected retail sales results don't bolster the case that the Fed" can ease up on its campaign to slow the economy with high interest rates, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

He said resilient consumer spending could improve the possibility that the Fed manages to pull off a so-called “soft landing” with its strategy. That would involve taming inflation without throwing the economy into a recession, or at least avoiding a damaging recession.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.69% from 3.78% from late Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.36% from 4.35% from late Tuesday.

Markets in Europe fell as investors watched developments in Russia's war against Ukraine. Geopolitical tensions had flared a day earlier after a missile fell on farmland in Poland, a NATO member, killing two people. NATO's chief and the president of Poland said there are no indications that the missile was a deliberate attack, adding that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault.

“There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland," said Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The conflict is hanging over the energy market. A worsening war in Ukraine could cause spikes in prices for oil, gas and other commodities that the region produces. U.S. crude oil prices initially rose, before settling 1.5% lower.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
WHIO Dayton

Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
WHIO Dayton

VP Harris meets briefly with China's Xi to 'keep lines open'

BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

BANGKOK — (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region's economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
WHIO Dayton

VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi

BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Maldives minister: negotiators reach deal on climate fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an...
WHIO Dayton

Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.
WHIO Dayton

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in...
WHIO Dayton

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Egypt say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are the most vulnerable to climate change, called ‘loss and damage.'. “There is an agreement...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy