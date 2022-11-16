Read full article on original website
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
Morgan Myles may have ‘The Voice’ to go all the way
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local singing sensation has taken her talents to the big time. Morgan Myles is pursuing her dreams as a singer on the hit show ‘The Voice.’ Morgan Myles grew up in Williamsport and is proudly representing the community on the ‘The Voice’. She says she’s always had a passion […]
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre, Scranton Mayors announce CODE BLUE for the upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mayor George C. Brown has announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact a CODE BLUE on Saturday, November 19th, and Sunday, November 20th, due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission 290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre....
WOLF
Geisinger serves approximately 2,900 meals at drive-through veteran appreciation dinners
PA (WOLF) — To thank local veterans for their service, Geisinger served about 2,900 meals during drive-through veteran appreciation dinners at 11 locations across its service area on Thursday, Nov. 10. The dinners for U.S. military veterans and guests were provided at no cost to participants. Meals were provided...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania nurse adopts and raises cancer patient’s son
(WHTM) — When abc27 first met Wesley Somers he was just eight years old, and he shared why he loves his mom Tricia so much. “Nice loving, and gentle, pretty much,” Wesley said. Wesley’s love stayed strong even though his time with his mom was running out. Somers,...
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning: Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland & Lycoming
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, & Lycoming counties until 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Milton, Mount Carmel, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville, and Northumberland. A snow squall warning is issued when a...
'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers
Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
WOLF
National Family Caregiver Month
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is highlighting the available resources for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. The plan is to give additional support for grandparents because of the overdose crisis. The Wolf Administration also wants to give awareness to National Family Caregiver Month...
WOLF
Women's shelter asks for Thanksgiving donations
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — A shelter in Wilkes-Barre is asking for Thanksgiving food donations for their current and former residents. Ruth’s Place is the only twenty-four seven women’s shelter in Luzerne County. They are looking for items like frozen turkeys, canned vegetables and disposable cutlery. They said...
WSET
Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
Code Blue advisory for the City of Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Friday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the ‘Code Blue’ classification for Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program […]
WOLF
Luzerne Co. Council calls special meeting, decides Friday will be Robertson's last day
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A meeting was called Thursday afternoon between the Luzerne County Council to find a new manager. After the previous manager Randy Robertson resigned from the job, several members were asked if they wanted to fill the position. During the meeting, the Council unanimously decided to...
UPDATE: Missing teen in Clinton County found safe
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — UPDATE:. The 17-year-old was found safe around 7:20 p.m., according to Lock Haven Police. Check back for more information as it becomes available. Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven...
State College
Canyon Pizza in State College Closed for Apparent Health Code Violations
Canyon Pizza in downtown State College closed, at least temporarily, on Tuesday due to apparent health code violations, according to a sign posted in the restaurant’s window. The sign states that the restaurant at 219 E. Beaver Ave. has been closed “by the order of the State College Borough...
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning: Lycoming, Union, & Clinton Counties until 5:30 PM
The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a snow squall warning for parts of Lycoming, Union, & Clinton County until 5:30 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning for McHenry, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Lock Haven, West Buffalo, Clinton, Wolf, and Loganton. A snow squall warning is...
WOLF
New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
WOLF
Condemned home leaves 11 homeless
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — AGAPE Bloomsburg is helping residents of one Berwick home that was condemned. Yesterday, a home on Village Lane in Berwick was condemned, leaving nearly a dozen people without a home. The non-profit organization was able to secure housing for some of the people who...
therecord-online.com
George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
Officials looking for 17-year-old boy with autism
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County Officials are looking for a 17-year-old boy with autism. The teen was last seen near the Lock Haven YMCA, barefoot, wearing only sweatpants and a blanket. Officials have not released the boys name or a picture, but if you see someone matching the description call 911 immediately.
