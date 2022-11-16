ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Morgan Myles may have ‘The Voice’ to go all the way

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local singing sensation has taken her talents to the big time. Morgan Myles is pursuing her dreams as a singer on the hit show ‘The Voice.’ Morgan Myles grew up in Williamsport and is proudly representing the community on the ‘The Voice’. She says she’s always had a passion […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers

Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

National Family Caregiver Month

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is highlighting the available resources for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. The plan is to give additional support for grandparents because of the overdose crisis. The Wolf Administration also wants to give awareness to National Family Caregiver Month...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Women's shelter asks for Thanksgiving donations

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — A shelter in Wilkes-Barre is asking for Thanksgiving food donations for their current and former residents. Ruth’s Place is the only twenty-four seven women’s shelter in Luzerne County. They are looking for items like frozen turkeys, canned vegetables and disposable cutlery. They said...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WSET

Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Code Blue advisory for the City of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Friday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the ‘Code Blue’ classification for Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Missing teen in Clinton County found safe

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — UPDATE:. The 17-year-old was found safe around 7:20 p.m., according to Lock Haven Police. Check back for more information as it becomes available. Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Condemned home leaves 11 homeless

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — AGAPE Bloomsburg is helping residents of one Berwick home that was condemned. Yesterday, a home on Village Lane in Berwick was condemned, leaving nearly a dozen people without a home. The non-profit organization was able to secure housing for some of the people who...
BERWICK, PA
therecord-online.com

George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Officials looking for 17-year-old boy with autism

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County Officials are looking for a 17-year-old boy with autism. The teen was last seen near the Lock Haven YMCA, barefoot, wearing only sweatpants and a blanket. Officials have not released the boys name or a picture, but if you see someone matching the description call 911 immediately.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy