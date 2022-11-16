Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Murderville' Trailer: Will Arnett Teams With Jason Bateman & Maya Rudolph in 'Who Killed Santa?'
Netflix's improv comedy series Murderville is returning this December with a special holiday-themed murder mystery. The upcoming Christmas special, titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, will see the return of Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle. This time around he teams up with Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to figure out who killed Santa. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the special.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Collider
Nicolas Cage Is a Gunslinger Out for Revenge in 'The Old Way' Trailer
Nicolas Cage has done it all in his career, except star in a western. That changes this January when his first role in the genre comes to screens in Saban Films' The Old Way. It will see Cage star as a vengeance seeking gunslinger. Ahead of the release, Saban has shared the official trailer for the movie.
Collider
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Collider
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
Collider
Ranking Each ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Thanksgiving Episode, According to IMDb
The hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014 with an amazingly talented ensemble cast, and among their 208 episodes were a myriad of fun holiday romps, the most fun being had on the biggest eating day of the year, Thanksgiving.
Collider
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
Collider
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
Collider
'Muppets Mayhem': 10 Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are a band of six muppets who were best known as the house band on The Muppet Show. Led by Dr. Teeth on vocals and the keyboard, drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot make up the rock band.
Collider
‘The Menu’ Ending Explained: What Does It Mean to Truly Cook?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Menu. The best part of the thriller that is The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, comes in its final course. As such, it is worth breaking down what exactly plays out when we arrive there and what it all means. There is quite a long journey to get there, full of many courses that telegraph where this is all going, but it is still at its best when we get to see it all come together. If it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to dive headfirst into all the spoilers of this ending. In the event you haven’t yet seen the film, best bookmark this page and come back after you’ve tasted it for yourself. If you have seen it, then let's dig in.
Collider
'Doctor Who' Adds Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's Companion
The Doctor has finally found his new companion! Millie Gibson has officially joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) new human travel companion for Season 14. She will make her debut alongside Gatwa's 15th Doctor, and in anticipation of her new role in the iconic show, Gibson announced the exciting news in a public statement:
Collider
'Violent Night': Santa Puts a Naughty Robber in His Place in New Clip
It’s time for some “season’s beatings!” David Harbour as Santa Claus is taking care of a naughty robber in a new clip from Violent Night, shared by Comic Book. As the robber confronts Santa, all he wants to do is leave the gifts and scoot out of the chimney onto the terrace in peace. But once the robber provokes him, he swiftly kicks his butt and instantly regrets it, as Santa realizes his reindeer along with the sleigh have flown away, hearing the gunfire from the robbe, which effectively leaves Santa in a home that is being invaded. The upcoming action comedy looks like a refreshing take on classic holiday movies. It has just the right amount of fun and action, and shows why this Nick is no saint!
Collider
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
Collider
'Midsommar's Producers Deliver a Swedish Mystery With 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Trailer [Exclusive]
We might have to wait a while until we get to see the third installment of the hugely popular Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Brannagh) mystery film series in theaters, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get any Agatha Christie adaptations in the meantime. Collider can now tell you exclusively that Swedish streaming platform Topic announced today that we’re about to witness Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, a series that centers around one of the lesser-known detectives created by the celebrated author.
Collider
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
Collider
New ‘Poker Face’ Clip Reveals the Rules of Russell Crowe's Deadly Card Game [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Poker Face, starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, who also acts as writer and director. The movie follows a group of friends playing a risky poker game, who must put their differences aside and work together to survive a house invasion by armed criminals.
Collider
James Gunn Discusses Giving Rocket A "Spectacular" Send-off in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
While James Gunn is the new head of DC Studios his work with Marvel Studios isn’t just finished yet. Fans will soon be treated to MCU’s first official holiday offering with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the franchise closing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 drops next year. The upcoming movie will close the chapter on our favorite band of interplanetary misfits and is seemingly Gunn’s last MCU entry for the foreseeable future as well. In a new interview with Deadline, the director discussed his departure and revealed the reason he needed to finish the trilogy.
Collider
How the Women of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Anchor the Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film that accomplished a great deal. Not only did it cap off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also serves as a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Following in the footsteps of other Phase 4 projects, director/co-writer Ryan Coogler delivers a story that is grappling with loss and moving forward. And he chooses to do this by focusing on the various female characters within Wakanda — namely Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), her mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and General Okoye (Danai Gurira).
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
Collider
How to Watch 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker
Time to break out the Christmas lights and hang the stockings over the fireplace. The holidays just got a little brighter, as the beloved character Ralphie Parker is dreaming up new presents to give this year with his big return. A sequel to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story, the HBO Max exclusive film is arriving to the streamer with a bang. A Christmas Story Christmas is one of the most highly anticipated Christmas films of the year. Actor Peter Billingsley is playing Ralphie roughly 40 years after he first burst onto the screen playing the nervous, quirky kid, and this time around he’s playing a desperate father trying to make the holidays as fun as possible for his family.
Comments / 0