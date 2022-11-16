Read full article on original website
How the MCU Could Bring Back Tony Stark
Phase 4 of the MCU has brought forth the new class of heroes rising up to take on the mantle of the original Avengers. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is officially Captain America, succeeding Steve Rogers (Chris Evans); Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are well on their way to being the new Black Widow and Hawkeye, respectively, titles held by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Rinner). Though the new Avengers are rounding out the roster, there’s one position we’ve been waiting to see filled.
'Wakanda Forever' Is at Its Best When It's a Ryan Coogler Film, Not an MCU Film
To the surprise of no one, Marvel's latest superhero outing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been an absolute smash success at the box office. This is not only par for the course for a Marvel film, but also for the film's director, Ryan Coogler. At this point in his career, each of Coogler's films have raked in fat boatloads of cash. For major studios like Disney and Warner Bros., he's proven himself to be a reliable hand in knowing how to draw in audiences, be it for biographical dramas, legacy sequels, or large scale franchise entertainment.
James Gunn Discusses Giving Rocket A "Spectacular" Send-off in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
While James Gunn is the new head of DC Studios his work with Marvel Studios isn’t just finished yet. Fans will soon be treated to MCU’s first official holiday offering with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the franchise closing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 drops next year. The upcoming movie will close the chapter on our favorite band of interplanetary misfits and is seemingly Gunn’s last MCU entry for the foreseeable future as well. In a new interview with Deadline, the director discussed his departure and revealed the reason he needed to finish the trilogy.
MCU Fan-Favorite Darcy Lewis to Make Marvel Comics Debut in New 'Scarlet Witch' Run
It's fair to say Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has had a difficult time of it since her introduction to the world via Marvel's comics. Most recently seen in the Marvel Studios films as played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda is often cast as a tragic figure whose life consistently revolves around loss, pain and the consequences of her own uncontrollable levels of power.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
'Disenchanted' Director Adam Shankman on Figuring Out the Story for the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel and 'Hocus Pocus 2'
In director Adam Shankman’s long-awaited Disney+ sequel Disenchanted, fans return to Giselle’s (Amy Adams) whimsical world of fairytales and happily-ever-afters. The movie picks up 15 years after Giselle and her true love, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), married and elected to stay in our world in the first Enchanted movie. Now, Giselle is beginning to feel disenchanted with the hum-drum of the city and seeks to reignite a fantastical spark by moving their family to the charming small town of Monroeville. Once there, Giselle realizes her fairytale life may not be such a simple fix and looks to her storybook home of Andalasia for guidance, thus causing magical mayhem.
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
How the Women of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Anchor the Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film that accomplished a great deal. Not only did it cap off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also serves as a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Following in the footsteps of other Phase 4 projects, director/co-writer Ryan Coogler delivers a story that is grappling with loss and moving forward. And he chooses to do this by focusing on the various female characters within Wakanda — namely Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), her mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and General Okoye (Danai Gurira).
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
The Tavern Scene in 'Inglourious Basterds' Is Tarantino At His Most Tarantino
With a distinct and unmistakable vision, Quentin Tarantino has cemented himself in popular culture, to the point where his style has merited its own word in the Oxford English Dictionary: Tarantinoesque. While he has displayed his recognizable aesthetic, together with a lot of memorable scenes in nine feature films, it is arguably in Inglourious Basterds where his oeuvre is at its most exemplary. In a rather violent but touching tribute to not only war films but to the lives lost under the Third Reich, Tarantino perfectly blends in Inglourious Basterds the feeling of haphazardness and sensitivity in true poetic fashion. This mixture of elements comes to fruition in arguably the most definitive sequence of his directorial prowess, the tension-filled sequence in La Louisiane.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
How Agent Ross’ ‘Wakanda Forever’ Story Improves on One of ’Black Panther’s Flaws
The first Black Panther film received nearly universal critical acclaim but one nitpick some viewers held against it was the role given to CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). Ross served as an ally to King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the Wakandans, a role detractors felt glossed over the CIA’s ugly real-world history of oppressing African nations. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the filmmaking team behind the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, apparently took these criticisms to heart, as the new film features a stronger, more honest storyline for Ross.
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Mads Mikkelsen's Villainous Role
As part of their coverage of Indiana Jones 5, Empire has revealed some brand new images of the upcoming adventure featuring Harrison Ford as the intrepid archeologist. While some rough details about the film were already known - it was believed to be set in the 1960s, and some behind-the-scenes images hinted at de-aging of Ford for scenes - not much else was known about the characters, until now.
'Indiana Jones 5' Will Feature Harrison Ford Taking On a Familiar Enemy
Following a drip feed of new imagery and information about Indiana Jones 5, some concrete news has emerged about the direction of the film! And it's heading down familiar territory. Once more, Harrison Ford will don the legendary fedora to take on his old foes from Germany. While Indy was...
Brendan Fraser Defends the "Charm" of The Rock's CGI Scorpion King
Over the years, dunking on the CGI in The Mummy Returns — particularly the computer-generated character played by Dwayne Johnson — has become tired to the point that it qualifies as borderline bullying. The character is invoked in nearly every compilation of the worst CGI in a big-budget Hollywood film, even as the Corridor Crew performs a DIY punch-up job on the most egregious shot, and fans make memes about it on social media. But guess what, the people in charge knew that the CGI was subpar. Star Brendan Fraser reflected on the film in the latest edition of GQ’s recurring series in which actors dissect their past work, and made a plea for kindness.
