IGN
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More
With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
TechRadar
This 400GB Nintendo Switch microSD card is a bargain ahead of Black Friday
SanDisk is running one of the best microSD card deals we've seen this year right now, with its 400GB card that's also compatible with the Nintendo Switch. Ahead of Black Friday 2022, we're already seeing huge deals go live. And this Nintendo Switch microSD card deal is no exception. Right now, you can pick up the SanDisk 400GB microSDXC card for just $37.99 (opens in new tab). That's a near half-price saving over the usual retail price of $69.99.
TechRadar
It's finally happened - a PS5 SSD under $100
You've read that right: we've now finally got a PS5 SSD available well under the $100 mark, with the Adata Premium model specifically made for the system itself. This is a true rarity in the storage world, so it's not an opportunity to miss out on. You'll want to act...
TechRadar
The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset has never been cheaper ahead of Black Friday
Amazon's PS5 headset deals are offering up the highly regarded PlayStation Pulse 3D model for the cheapest rate we've seen. It's the historic-lowest ever price for the official companion model to the console, meaning you can experience Tempest 3D AudioTech for a very aggressive price. Right now, you can get...
TechRadar
Why an external SSD is your essential Black Friday PS5 upgrade
When we talk about storage upgrades for PS5 right now, most people are talking about internal upgrades – the 667GB you get in the console doesn't go very far in a world where COD: Modern Warfare II takes up 150GB on its own, and God of War: Ragnarok cruises to 90GB. Any game made for the PS5 specifically must be installed on the internal storage, so all the space on your internal drive is at a premium.
TechRadar
Jeff Bezos has advice for you over Black Friday - and it's not what you think
Amazon founder Jess Bezos had some interesting advice to share with prospective Black Friday deals shoppers this week. In an interview with CNN (via the Telegraph), Bezos was asked whether people should “batten down the hatches” in increasingly difficult economic circumstances, to which he replied:. “My advice to...
TechRadar
Get $500 off Samsung’s 65-inch QD-OLED TV with this Black Friday deal
Samsung surprised us in 2022 when it did a sharp turnaround on OLED, a technology it had previously ignored, and released its own unique take on OLED TVs. That very tech powers the company’s S95B series models, which sit on our list of the best 4K TVs, and are now seeing deep sales at Best Buy (opens in new tab) in this latest entry in the Black Friday TV deals cavalcade.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
TechRadar
25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more
The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy - here are the 13 best offers so far
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy just one week ahead the official sale event. While retailers typically reserve their juiciest Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, Best Buy is doing things a bit differently this year by offering Black Friday pricing right now. That means you score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 13 Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy that we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
15 best Black Friday PC gaming deals: top early deals up to 50% off
Top early Black Friday PC gaming deals happening now, with up to 50% off on PC gaming peripherals and accessories. Black Friday PC gaming deals are among the most prevalent deals during the biggest sale event of the year. You’ll also find many of the current-year releases getting their share of discounts, and all big-name brands entering the fray.
TechRadar
There’s never been a worse time to buy a PS5
As much as I’ve been enjoying the PS5 since its 2020 launch, I have to say that I think the future’s looking bleak for Sony’s flagship console. It’s hard to deny the PS5 has blazed a trail throughout the current console generation. It’s housed some of my favorite games this decade including Returnal, Astro’s Playroom and the Demon’s Souls remake.
TechRadar
Black Friday deals live 2022: Amazon launches 10-day sale, plus mega cheap TVs, air fryers and more
All the latest Black Friday news and deals on Friday November 18. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today - but it isn't, we're still a week out from the official date. But in many ways it may as well be Black Friday: we're into the peak Black Friday deals period now, with many of the biggest bargains likely to launch in the coming days (many of which won't actually get any better on the day itself).
TechRadar
Is the Powkiddy handheld from TikTok legit?
If you’ve spent a lot of time on TikTok lately, you may have come across the Powkiddy handheld line over the last few months. The small form factor emulation machine has garnered much attention across social media for being pre-installed with noteworthy titles from many retro systems, but is the Powkiddy legit?
TechRadar
Is it Black Friday today? When to start seriously shopping for the best deals in the sales
Loads of sales are underway today, but is it even Black Friday? We're here to provide all the answers. It's Friday, it's November, and there are Black Friday 2022 ads everywhere. So if you're wondering whether it's Black Friday today, it's a fair question. The short answer is: no. Black...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday portable monitor deals 2022: when they’ll start and what to expect
A portable monitor can turbocharge your productivity – here’s how to get a great deal on a Cyber Monday special. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28, so it’s coming around quickly –you’ve got to be on your toes if you want to save on portable monitors and other top-notch bits of tech.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got a great free upgrade
Lots of goodies are coming to Xbox owners this month
TechRadar
Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday
Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have the best chipset of any 2023 Android phone
We’ve been hearing for a while that Samsung will reportedly use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally in the Galaxy S23 line, which was already good news for reasons we’ll get into below. But now it looks like the company might go one better, and equip these phones with an exclusive, even more powerful variant of the chipset.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deals: get this Razer Book 13 at a staggering discount
A whole host of early Black Friday deals just landed on Amazon, and this might just be the best laptop discount we've seen: the Razer Book 13, reduced to just £669 from its otherwise costly £1,599.99 retail price. If you're from the US, don't panic: you can also...
