Rock Hill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley

Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
WICCOPEE, NY
NBC New York

3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire

A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday. Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire. The victims were...
CLIFTON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate Ulster gas station robbery

PORT EWEN – Police are investigating the robbery of a Port Ewen gas station late Friday night. According to police radio transmissions, two people stole an undetermined amount of cash from the Citgo station at 443 Broadway and fled northbound on Route 9W in a white U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates.
PORT EWEN, NY

