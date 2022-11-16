Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Lengthy vote counts frustrate -- but don't signal problems
ATLANTA — Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials. "Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?" Frank LaRose, a...
Kearney Hub
'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. "We'll have our difference of opinion. And that's how it's supposed to be," Biden said days before...
Kearney Hub
Marriage legislation clears hurdle
WASHINGTON — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final...
Kearney Hub
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Kearney Hub
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. In a spirited speech on the...
Kearney Hub
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX — Arizona voters on approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. With the passage of Proposition 308, Arizona joins at least 18 other states,...
Kearney Hub
Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
NEW YORK — A day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York launched a history-making bid Friday to become the first Black person to helm a major political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. In a letter to...
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 5:34 p.m. EST
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress. WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.
Kearney Hub
Today in History — Nov. 17
Today is Thursday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2022. There are 44 days left in the year. On Nov. 17, 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt. In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building. In 1917, French sculptor Auguste Rodin died at...
Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom Blocks Punt Against Maryland
The Buckeyes scored a touchdown just two plays later to take a 17-13 lead over the Terrapins.
Kearney Hub
Overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts wary
NEW YORK — Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn't last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led...
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:39 p.m. EST
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia told The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snow-plow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility. The team then boarded busses and followed a police escort to the airport for their flight, which left at around 4:45 p.m. The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.
Comments / 2