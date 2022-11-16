ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid sanctions

MIAMI — A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy