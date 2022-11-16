Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
Podcast: Blackhawks Feeling Loss of Seth Jones and Takeaways From Marian Hossa Interview
Podcast: Hawks feeling loss of Jones, takeaways from Hossa interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the team feeling the loss of Seth Jones, how the recently-recalled Ian Mitchell could help the back end, and injury updates on Tyler Johnson and Alex Stalock. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from the Marian Hossa interview and what to expect from Sunday's jersey retirement ceremony.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Bruins following Athanasiou's 2-goal performance
Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins after Andreas Athanasiou's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Blackhawks' 5-2 loss. Boston has a 10-0-0 record in home games and...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Can't Keep Up With Blues, Fall 5-2
The Chicago Blackhawks suffered a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at the United Center. Sloppy defense and limited offense cost the Hawks as they dropped their second straight game. Here's how the action unfolded. First Period: Blues Get a Bounce. The Blues got the first power...
The Hockey Writers
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Analyst Will Perdue suspects something is going on with the Chicago Bulls behind the scenes
Bulls analyst Will Perdue believes something is going on with the Chicago Bulls that the public does not know about.
Scott Powers discusses Marian Hossa on ‘9 Good Minutes’
Ahead of his number retirement on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic joined Larry Hawley on "9 Good Minutes" to discuss his role in Marian Hossa's writing of an autobiography along with his legacy in Chicago.
Marian Hossa has a historic weekend ahead as Blackhawks retire his number
Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa will have his number retired on Sunday by the Blackhawks. WGN News Now had a schedule of the events, Hossa's legacy with the team, who else has had their number retired, and how rare a ceremony like this is for the team.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Sheldon Keefe Really Wanted His Team to Halt Devils’ Win Streak
Following the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked about his thoughts on how his team played. “I thought the difference was that we beat ourselves and gave them free goals,” he said before acknowledging the opposing team’s accomplishment. “They didn’t beat themselves at all and that’s how you win 11 in a row. You don’t beat yourself.”
ESPN
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
Yardbarker
Lightning to See Impact of McDonagh Departure versus Predators
The Tampa Bay Lightning are still feeling the void left by the departure of defenseman Ryan McDonagh. The team’s general manager, Julien BriseBois, was forced to trade the popular blueliner to the Nashville Predators during the offseason to remain cap compliant. The Lightning now go on the road to face the struggling Predators tomorrow evening (Nov. 19), and this will be the first time they will face their former player.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood leaves ice on stretcher after making back-to-back saves
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who was hurt stopping a breakaway, plans to be the backup on Saturday vs. the New York Islanders.
Bears Quarterback Justin Fields' Rookie Card Sells for $90,000
Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league's most popular players over the past few months. And what's a better way to show that your stock is rising than to have your trading card sold for a nice chunk of change?
Indiana Pacers overcome 20-point deficit to beat Rockets in Houston
The Pacers are off to a surprising 8-6 start.
