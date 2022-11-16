Read full article on original website
Google Chrome extensions could pose high security risk, researchers fear
Extensions for Google Chrome, those small add-ons that make the popular browser more functional, are actually quite a big security risk, new research has found. Earlier this week, data protection firm Incogni published a new report, based on an analysis of 1,237 Google Chrome extensions available for download at the Chrome Web Store.
Microsoft SQL Server 2022 is going all-in on Azure
Microsoft has made SQL Server 2022 (opens in new tab), the latest version of its flagship database software product, available for general release. The tech giant claimed this is the most “Azure-enabled release of SQL Server” since the software was first unveiled in 1989, and this would also be the software's first significant update in three years.
Intel thinks it can kill off deepfakes for good
Tech giant Intel thinks it has a solution for the growing deepfake problem. Earlier this week, the company unveiled FakeCatcher, a brand-new software solution that uses a novel approach to deepfake video analysis. Allegedly, it can spot deepfake videos with a 96% accuracy. Just like previous deepfake analysis solutions, this...
FBI: Hive ransomware tops major milestone
The Hive ransomware group crossed a major milestone earlier this week, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) said in a joint press release, published together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to the statement, since June 2021 the...
DuckDuckGo's new data protection for Android could stop the trackers cold
DuckDuckGo is expanding its App Tracking Protection tool by making it available to all Android users as part of a new update. The feature originally launched in late 2021 as a limited beta on DuckDuckGo’s mobile browser and its core function remains the same. When activated, App Tracking Protection...
Iranian hackers breached US govt agency, deploy crypto miner
An unnamed Iranian state-sponsored hacking group managed to compromise the endpoints belonging to an American Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) organization, and used its access to deploy a cryptocurrency miner. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published (opens in new tab) the findings earlier this week. As per its report,...
Bitwarden vs LastPass
Password management apps (opens in new tab) are very useful in helping active internet users keep track of their passwords across multiple websites and applications and avoid being locked out of their accounts. There are many password managers (opens in new tab) available, and two popular examples are Bitwarden and...
Mozilla is a step closer to launching the future of browser extensions
Mozilla Firefox is to add support for Manifest v3-based web browser extensions to its online store. Originally proposed (opens in new tab) by Google in 2018, Manifest v3 (MV3) is a software architecture revision trailed by the tech giant as one of the “most significant shifts in the extensions platform since it launched a decade ago”.
Weekend ransomware attacks might end up being more expensive
Ransomware attacks that take place over the weekend, or during holidays, are usually more damaging to businesses than weekday ones, according to cybersecurity researchers Cybereason. Surveying more than 1,200 cybersecurity professionals for the “Organizations at risk 2022: Ransomware attackers don’t take holidays” report, the company found that most respondents claimed...
How an ex-Google Head of Ads developed an ad-free search engine
Sridhar Ramaswamy had been working at Google for 15 years before deciding it was time to go. He started as a software engineer. He climbed the ranks until reaching the board of executives. His final role was working as the head of Google's advertising division - quite possibly its most lucrative department.
Doogee S96 GT
The S96 GT is a rugged design for those that want a better platform and a lighter phone but are willing to trade battery life to get that. A more practical design than the S89 Pro, although it still has some of the same weaknesses. Two-minute review. If we can...
Cyber Monday printer deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect
Need a new printer for home, the office or photography? You’re in luck – we’ve got all the info you need to make a big Cyber Monday saving. Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, and one of the biggest sales categories across the day is technology – so there’s no better time to invest in a new printer.
Here's one spec where the Samsung Galaxy S23 might not get an upgrade
We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones to bring a host of upgrades with them, from the cameras to the processors, but there is apparently one key spec that won't see an improvement: the fingerprint sensor. Reliable leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) seems to have got hold of...
NASA uncovered a network security flaw that could affect spacecraft
Researchers from the University of Michigan, University of Pennsylvania, and NASA have discovered a significant security flaw in networking technology used in spacecraft, airplanes, energy generation systems, and industrial control systems. UoM's news portal Michigan News reported (opens in new tab) the flaw abuses a network protocol and hardware system...
Managing your tech with limited IT resources
As companies around the world tighten their belts in the face of troubling economic adversity, it can be tough to see a way to keep your business working effectively for the foreseeable future. With component shortages hitting supplies of vital workplace technology across all kinds of industries, making sure your...
Nvidia update on RTX 4090 GPU melting adapter reveals likely cause
Nvidia has produced a statement on the RTX 4090 GPU and its still ongoing investigation into incidents of melting power adapters. Team Green notes that a common problem with the reported 12VHPWR adapters which are melting is that they weren’t plugged in properly, and that the company estimates there have been some 50 cases of this worldwide.
Intel Arc A770 GPU has a new driver – and it’s good and bad news
Some impressive performance boosts are in evidence, but other upticks are much more modest. Intel has released a new graphics driver for its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs, complete with some useful bug fixes, and more importantly a bunch of performance improvements for some games – though some of the frame rate upticks are more modest, admittedly.
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU sells out in minutes in US... but UK gamers don’t seem interested
New graphics card flies off shelves in US, but stock in the UK is a very different picture. Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card might be seriously overpriced, as we pointed out in our review – but that hasn’t stopped the GPU from positively flying off the shelves, at least in the US.
Cyber Monday portable monitor deals 2022: when they’ll start and what to expect
A portable monitor can turbocharge your productivity – here’s how to get a great deal on a Cyber Monday special. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28, so it’s coming around quickly –you’ve got to be on your toes if you want to save on portable monitors and other top-notch bits of tech.
Google's Pixel Fold might finally make us appreciate Samsung
Folks looking for Black Friday phone deals ask us what makes the best Samsung phones worth buying, it’s easy to show you. Look at the design innovation on the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4. Check out the infinite features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s easy to appreciate Samsung phones, but Samsung also takes its share of criticism, especially when it comes to the way it’s software looks and functions.
