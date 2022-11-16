Eunice Seiler Rutherford, 91 years, of Fish Creek, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1931 at her family home in Liberty Grove, the daughter of John and Clara (Miller) Seiler. Eunice graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1949 before receiving her degree in teaching in 1953 from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Following graduation she and a friend decided to head west to California as teachers were in demand in nearly every town in America. It was there she would meet her husband, and on August 28, 1955 she married Raymond Rutherford in Long Beach, California. They moved back to Eunice’s home area of Door County in 1963 after a Christmas visit when Ray saw the snow and it felt a bit more like his childhood home in Denver. Eunice continued her teaching career at Gibraltar Area Schools by starting the first Kindergarten class at Appleport School. She then taught first and second grade for many years and, as the family joke goes, never got past the 2nd grade. Her teaching career spanned 42 years.

