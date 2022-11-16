Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Hope United Exploring ‘WISE’ Certification
Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay is exploring the possibility of becoming certified as a WISE (Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive and Engaged) congregation: a faith community that strives to welcome people whose lives have been affected by mental illness or brain disorders. WISE is a mental health ministry initiative...
Door County Pulse
Geiger Shares Farming Tales
The Door County Historical Society will welcome author Corey Geiger to discuss his book On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture during its annual meeting Nov. 28. Geiger, an international agricultural journalist, blends his rural roots and lively storytelling talents to record tales about six generations of characters who built America’s Dairyland.
Door County Pulse
Ajamou Butler Speaks at UU Fellowship
Ajamou Butler, one of Wisconsin’s most influential Black leaders, will present an inspirational social-justice message during the Dec. 4 church service at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County. He will talk about self-love, love of your immediate circle and larger community, and how growing in these areas brings us closer to healing the world.
Door County Pulse
Forestville Girl Participates in Pageant
Brinlee Michiels of Forestville will compete in the National American Miss Pageant, All-American Jr. Pre-Teen division, over the Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando. The 10-year-old participated in the Miss Door County Princess program and has received the City Queen title of Miss Forestville. While competing in her first Wisconsin pageant in...
Door County Pulse
Home Heating Costs on the Rise
A colder and wetter winter forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center for northeastern Wisconsin, coupled with higher energy prices compared to last winter, are expected to result in increased costs to heat homes this season. “Natural-gas prices have spiked across the world,” said Matt Cullen, senior communications specialist with...
Door County Pulse
The Bookshop at Christkindlmarkt
Among the local vendors participating in Sister Bay’s upcoming Christkindlmarkt will be The Bookshop, which area authors will create from a 122-year-old mechanics shed as a place to showcase their work. Don’t miss this quaint, inviting bookshop – a little corner of the past – or the chance to take home pieces of literature by some of Door County’s finest writers.
Door County Pulse
Masons Deliver Early Thanksgiving Dinner
More than 30 Door and Kewaunee county Masons and Eastern Star members gathered Nov. 12 at the Henry S. Baird Lodge in Sturgeon Bay to assemble and deliver upwards of 300 Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings. This volunteer team has honed its assembly processes during the past 20 years to get these hot dinners on their way to recipients from Southern Door to Washington Island in less than two and a half hours.
Door County Pulse
A Natural Christmas
The Ridges Sanctuary is giving visitors a chance to spend time this holiday season surrounded by natural beauty during its Natural Christmas event, Dec. 10, 3-6 pm, at the Cabins at The Ridges, 8288 Cty Q in Baileys Harbor. Guests at this old-fashioned holiday celebration can walk down the softly...
Door County Pulse
Forestville Village Budget Heading for Hearing
The Forestville Village Board spent much of its October meeting reviewing the proposed 2023 budget, which calls for $165,310.87 in income and expenditures – a nearly $7,000 decrease from the amounts budgeted for 2022. That budget will now be considered for final approval during the village board’s Nov. 21...
Door County Pulse
Run for Local Office
The midterm election may be over, but the spring municipal elections are on the horizon – and the filing period opens in a couple of weeks. The election for local offices around the county will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The first day to circulate nomination papers for these positions is Dec. 1, and the deadline to file the nomination papers with a local clerk’s office to get on the spring ballot is 5 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Door County Pulse
Boat Spotting
Visual impairment prevents Penny Olson from identifying ships she spots on the horizon from her Jacksonport beach home, but when she really wants to know, she has an app for that. “With binoculars, I can kind of make them out. I have an app so I can tell what boat...
Door County Pulse
Gales of November
The Edmund Fitzgerald sank on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, amid gale warnings that had upgraded to storm warnings, with winds gusting to 50 knots (58 mph) and seas at 12-16 feet. Local resident Tim Sweet recalled the sinking of the great ship and the weather on that fateful...
Door County Pulse
YMCA Brings Back Two Community Events
After several years of not being able to host in-person events, the Door County YMCA brought back two community events last month. On Oct. 25, the YMCA hosted its Healthy Living Fair, during which more than 175 individuals connected with 30-plus vendors who support health and wellness. The Family Halloween...
Door County Pulse
A Meat by Any Other Name
Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, my idea of edible meat was a semi-rectangular item that ranged in color from light pink to burgundy, resting on a Styrofoam tray and wrapped in plastic. That changed when I went to college in Wyoming. Embracing the culture and living on a...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Eunice Seiler Rutherford
Eunice Seiler Rutherford, 91 years, of Fish Creek, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1931 at her family home in Liberty Grove, the daughter of John and Clara (Miller) Seiler. Eunice graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1949 before receiving her degree in teaching in 1953 from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Following graduation she and a friend decided to head west to California as teachers were in demand in nearly every town in America. It was there she would meet her husband, and on August 28, 1955 she married Raymond Rutherford in Long Beach, California. They moved back to Eunice’s home area of Door County in 1963 after a Christmas visit when Ray saw the snow and it felt a bit more like his childhood home in Denver. Eunice continued her teaching career at Gibraltar Area Schools by starting the first Kindergarten class at Appleport School. She then taught first and second grade for many years and, as the family joke goes, never got past the 2nd grade. Her teaching career spanned 42 years.
Door County Pulse
Friends of Gibraltar Holiday Craft Fair
This holiday season, support local artists when selecting gifts during the Friends of Gibraltar’s 37th Holiday Arts & Craft Fair, set for Nov. 25-26, 10 am – 4 pm. Shop for vintage jewelry, handcrafted soaps, wool mittens, dried-flower art, herbal remedies, handmade pottery, wildflower candles and more, plus enjoy food from McEvoy’s Culinaria.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Mallow
Meet Mallow! This sweet, loving, 2-year-old kitty is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. She enjoys snuggling up in any cozy spot she can find. Like all cats at WHS, Mallow (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51435518) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She also goes home with a...
Door County Pulse
St. Luke’s Donates to Door of Life Food Pantry
Ross Hilton and Trudy Jischke of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sister Bay presented a generous donation of Piggly Wiggly gift cards Nov. 6 to Heidi Penchoff, who oversees the Door of Life Food Pantry. These gift cards will be distributed to families in need throughout the community. During...
Door County Pulse
PODCAST: Making A Better Cycling and Walking Community with Nate Bell
What if we didn’t design our communities around cars? That’s the question Nate Bell, a trustee for the Village of Sister Bay and an avid cyclist, has been thinking about a lot since he started biking in 2020. He joins the podcast to talk about changing thinking when it comes to connecting communities and steps the village hopes to take in the coming years.
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
