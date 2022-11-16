Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Key Patriots defender ruled out vs. Jets, team will likely need backup punter, too
Christian Barmore still isn’t ready to return this weekend. The Patriots defensive lineman practiced early in the week, but missed Friday’s session and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with the Jets. Barmore has been sidelined for over a month now with a knee injury that he sustained in Cleveland.
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go
Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Robert Saleh announces two NY Jets starters are out vs. Patriots
New York Jets injuries vs. Patriots: Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins to sit. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided a final injury update on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the New England Patriots. Saleh says wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon...
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday
NBC Sports
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
Jets’ Zach Wilson sends feisty message to critics before trying to put Patriots misery behind him
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson couldn’t hide his dejection as he walked off the field at MetLife Stadium after another brutal performance in a loss to the rival Patriots last month. The look on his face seemed to alternate between shock and anger after throwing three interceptions that helped doom...
NBC Sports
Report: Eagles have been talking to Ndamukong Suh
Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only big-name free agent who has the ability to pick a potentially winning horse during the race. Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been in talks with the Eagles about signing with the team. Philly signed veteran defensive tackle...
Yardbarker
Jets' Corey Davis Out vs. Patriots: Denzel Mims Gets Another Shot
Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said veteran wideout Corey Davis had "a chance" to return from his knee injury this week, helping out on offense against the Patriots. Just a few days later, Saleh delivered the news that Davis—who hasn't played since Week 7—will sit out...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
NBC Sports
Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC
The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Although, not necessarily in that order. Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.
NBC Sports
What Kittle sees as biggest factor in Jimmy G's consistency
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Perhaps, you did not know this fact about Jimmy Garoppolo: He ranks No. 5 all-time in the NFL with a career passer rating of 99.0. So it is not such an obvious statement to conclude Garoppolo currently is playing his best football as a member of the 49ers.
NBC Sports
Breer: 'I feel there are doubts' about Mac Jones around NFL
Mac Jones' sophomore season has been a disappointment, to say the least. The New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been able to find his rhythm through the first nine games of the campaign. He has looked like a different player than the one who unquestionably was the most impressive QB of the 2021 draft class last year.
Bengals' Twitter account: Let Joe Burrow's grills be the last pic you see on Twitter
The photo of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow smiling and displaying his grills is several months old. But the Bengals' official Twitter account joked with a late-night tweet Thursday - with the app's future uncertain, after a mounting number of Twitter employees appeared to resign - to let it be "the last pic you see on this app."
NBC Sports
Will Tom Brady return for 2023 with the Buccaneers?
Not long ago, the idea of Tom Brady playing football in 2023 — and playing specifically for the Buccaneers — seemed inconceivable. Now, it’s feeling a little more conceivable. “Everybody here knows Brady is one year at a time, but what you see every day is a...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
NBC Sports
Armstead, Ebukam miss 49ers' chilly practice in Colorado Springs
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers opened practice in freezing conditions Thursday without defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam. Armstead has not played since Week 4 due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his other ankle. Ebukam missed the first game of...
