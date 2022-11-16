ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
NBC Sports

Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'

A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Eagles have been talking to Ndamukong Suh

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only big-name free agent who has the ability to pick a potentially winning horse during the race. Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been in talks with the Eagles about signing with the team. Philly signed veteran defensive tackle...
WASHINGTON, PA
Yardbarker

Jets' Corey Davis Out vs. Patriots: Denzel Mims Gets Another Shot

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said veteran wideout Corey Davis had "a chance" to return from his knee injury this week, helping out on offense against the Patriots. Just a few days later, Saleh delivered the news that Davis—who hasn't played since Week 7—will sit out...
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC

The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Although, not necessarily in that order. Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Kittle sees as biggest factor in Jimmy G's consistency

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Perhaps, you did not know this fact about Jimmy Garoppolo: He ranks No. 5 all-time in the NFL with a career passer rating of 99.0. So it is not such an obvious statement to conclude Garoppolo currently is playing his best football as a member of the 49ers.
NBC Sports

Breer: 'I feel there are doubts' about Mac Jones around NFL

Mac Jones' sophomore season has been a disappointment, to say the least. The New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been able to find his rhythm through the first nine games of the campaign. He has looked like a different player than the one who unquestionably was the most impressive QB of the 2021 draft class last year.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Will Tom Brady return for 2023 with the Buccaneers?

Not long ago, the idea of Tom Brady playing football in 2023 — and playing specifically for the Buccaneers — seemed inconceivable. Now, it’s feeling a little more conceivable. “Everybody here knows Brady is one year at a time, but what you see every day is a...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets

The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
NBC Sports

Armstead, Ebukam miss 49ers' chilly practice in Colorado Springs

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers opened practice in freezing conditions Thursday without defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam. Armstead has not played since Week 4 due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his other ankle. Ebukam missed the first game of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy