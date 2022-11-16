Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Emphatically Denies Head Coaching Rumors
Gary Patterson intends to remain in Austin with the Texas Longhorns
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
To many, the shots of Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke celebrating the upset victory at the Eagles with a beer was innocuous enough. ... but the heightened sensitivity means discipline.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys have played without star running back Ezekiel Elliott in their past two games as Elliott has recovered from a knee injury. It hasn't seemed to matter. Fourth-year running back Tony Pollard has looked like a star in an expanded role, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns ...
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
atozsports.com
Cowboys add former playmaker
The big topic when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys these days is upgrading the wide receiver position, in particular, star free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. Well, the Cowboys did make a move to add some weaponry in that area, but on a smaller scale. On November 11, the Cowboys worked...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
NBC Sports
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla’s long-term status as Celtics coach
The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics may be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
49ers dealing with ailing D-line on 1st injury report of Week 11
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play each other in Mexico City Monday night in Week 11 and so their first injury report of the week did not come out until Thursday. The 49ers’ first injury report wasn’t too long, and some of the players listed simply were given...
NBC Sports
Chris Herndon suspended eight games
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chris Herndon for the eight remaining weeks of the 2022 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. A reason was not given for Herndon’s suspension. He previously was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
NBC Sports
Jets to sign Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to practice squad
The Doctor is back in the NFL. Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif worked out for the Jets earlier this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will be signing to the team’s practice squad. Duvernay-Tardif started seven games for the Jets last season and stepped away from...
NBC Sports
Titans are “gathering additional information” regarding Todd Downing
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI early Friday. The team has issued a statement regarding the situation. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. The reports are based on objective fact. He...
