Louisa County ends 2022 election with open seats to fill

WAPELLO — The Louisa County results of the 2022 General Election were canvassed and approved Tuesday by the county board of supervisors during its regular weekly meeting.

Although there were no changes from the unofficial vote tallies released shortly after the polls closed on Nov. 8, the supervisors are not yet finished with the 2022 vote. Several township positions had no announced candidates; and in some of those open races, write-in candidates have declined to accept their win.

That will leave it up to the supervisors to make appointments, but first they will need to find someone willing to serve.

According to the canvass of votes and county officials, the vacant seats include one regular open seat for Columbus City Township trustee and another seat to fill a vacancy in that township. The supervisors will also need to recruit a person they can appoint to the Columbus City Township clerk’s position.

In both Elm Grove and Oakland townships, the supervisors will need to find people for the township clerk’s position. They will also have to fill a trustee vacancy in Elm Grove Township and a regular trustee position in Oakland Township.

The supervisors could have faced even more vacant positions, but officials said Kasey Keltner agreed to accept his write-in win to fill a second vacancy on the Columbus City Township Trustees; and Tom Howell also agreed to accept the Columbus City Township Clerk’s position after receiving the most write-ins.

Supervisors reject property tax penalty fee for Wapello Solar LLC

In other action, the supervisors rejected a request from Wapello Solar LLC to forgive an $1,800 penalty for failing to pay $60,000 in property taxes. County auditor Sandi Elliott said company officials had said the property tax payment that was due in September had been overlooked.

The supervisors pointed out they previously had not voided a tax penalty for property owners who simply forgot to pay their taxes on time.

Wapello Community Ambulance Service responds during Louisa County Ambulance Service transfer times

The supervisors also reviewed the ambulance report from the Louisa County/City of Columbus Junction Ambulance Service.

During the review, the supervisors and Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine, who attended the election canvas and officially learned he had won the race for county supervisor, discussed the calls the Wapello Community Ambulance Service had made to Columbus Junction.

Maine said he was particularly concerned with calls the WCAS made to the LCAS area when the LCAS unit was making transfers. He said the WCAS was apparently acting as the LCAS backup in those situations.

Maine said the WCAS has two additional units available for its backup, suggesting the LCAS also should be able to staff its own backups.

Supervisor Randy Griffin, who chose to not seek re-election this year, paving the way for Maine and Democrat Randy Schlutz to compete for the open seat, returned to a position he previously proposed.

He said if the three ambulance services in the county were all county-operated, potential disputes and concerns could be averted.

Maine did not disagree, but pointed out the volunteers currently staffing the WCAS had indicated they only wished to volunteer for a Wapello-based service.