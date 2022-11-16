ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman

Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Structure fire on Cog lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amherst law enforcement warn of Comcast scam

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said residents should be aware of a scam going around. Officials said the scam is from callers claiming to be Comcast representatives who are offering a discount usually at 50 percent off. "Please be aware of this potential scam...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
SWEET BRIAR, VA
WSET

Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Christmas Decorations of a different kind going up in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Take a stroll down Main Street in Downtown Appomattox and you'll see a bustling area full of storefronts. But look closely, and you'll see the Christmas spirit coming alive in the windows. "I had been painting my basement walls, with cartoon characters and a few...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Danville police to host annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at new HQ

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The annual Thanksgiving food giveaway by the Danville Police Department will take place again this year--this time at the new headquarters. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and DPD has instructions for people who would like to take part. the giveaway will...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WSET

18-year-old convicted of armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A teen has been convicted of an armed robbery that took place in Lynchburg. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury on the following charges. 3 counts of robbery by use or display of a firearm. 3 counts of use of...
LYNCHBURG, VA

