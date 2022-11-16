Read full article on original website
WSET
Town of Bedford extends Personal Property Tax deadline through the new year
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Bedford, you now have a little more time to pay your personal property tax. The Bedford Town Council just announced they have extended the deadline to January 31, 2023. The council told ABC13 that there was a large increase in assessments,...
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WSET
New technology coming to Danville's public transportation services
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A wave of technology is coming to a public transportation service on the Southside. Danville Transit is getting a new sign to put up at each bus stop. The sign will allow riders to access instant information. "It's going to allow passengers to text and...
WSET
Someone taking pictures of your home? Don't be alarmed, City of Danville says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville doesn't want folks to panic if they see vehicles driving through their neighborhoods taking photos. The City said the Real Estate Assessment Division of the Finance Department is in the process of updating its photographic database. City employees in vehicles marked...
WSET
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
WSET
Amherst Middle and Central Elementary closed Friday for water issues
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Both Amherst Middle School and Central Elementary School with be closed Friday, November 18 for repairs. According to Chief Operations Officer Tim Hoden, the schools will be closed due to water issues.
WSET
Structure fire on Cog lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
WSET
Amherst law enforcement warn of Comcast scam
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said residents should be aware of a scam going around. Officials said the scam is from callers claiming to be Comcast representatives who are offering a discount usually at 50 percent off. "Please be aware of this potential scam...
WSET
City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
WSET
Turkey Trot Traffic? The race road closures to look out for on Thanksgiving Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — HumanKind's Turkey Trot is making the return to the Hill City once again. Organizers and volunteers have been busy preparing for the race which takes place on the morning of Thanksgiving Day. Now, the City of Lynchburg is making sure drivers and runners are aware...
WSET
No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
WSET
Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
WSET
Christmas Decorations of a different kind going up in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Take a stroll down Main Street in Downtown Appomattox and you'll see a bustling area full of storefronts. But look closely, and you'll see the Christmas spirit coming alive in the windows. "I had been painting my basement walls, with cartoon characters and a few...
WSET
Danville police to host annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at new HQ
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The annual Thanksgiving food giveaway by the Danville Police Department will take place again this year--this time at the new headquarters. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and DPD has instructions for people who would like to take part. the giveaway will...
WSET
Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Delicious Food, Holiday Drinks, & Special Discount
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour is getting into the holiday spirit with new drinks. Plus, the menu is chocked full of delicious options. Emily got to see all the mouth-watering food and she has the key to getting 15% off if you go!
WSET
500K+ funding for Rustburg's Harvest Outreach Center will help youth mental health efforts
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $507,900 in federal funding for Harvest Outreach Center in Rustburg to help young Virginians access mental health services. Following an increased demand for mental health services during the pandemic, the senators said the funding...
WSET
Home catches fire in Bedford, crews site smoke detector for saving lives of family, pets
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department says a smoke detector may be the reason a family and their pets are alive following a blaze at a home on Friday morning. The department, along with Company 5 (Forest), BCoFR Medic 14-1, and Ambulance 14 were dispatched to the 1100-block of Shiloh Lane for the report of a basement fire.
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
WSET
18-year-old convicted of armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A teen has been convicted of an armed robbery that took place in Lynchburg. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury on the following charges. 3 counts of robbery by use or display of a firearm. 3 counts of use of...
