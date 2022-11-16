CVG launching direct flight to London with British Airways next year

British Airways will be the latest airline with service at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airport, officials announced Wednesday.

British Airways will launch a direct flight from CVG to London-Heathrow Airport next year. Tickets are on sale now on British Airways' website, and the flights will launch on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on June 5, 2023. It will be the only direct flight to London from Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Once up and running, flights in the summer will run five times a week: Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. In the winter, they will run four times a week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The addition of this flight will make Cincinnati the 27th city in the U.S. offering direct flights to London through British Airways. This will also be the 14th passenger airline at CVG.

This year marks the 75th of commercial flights for CVG. The airport currently operates 12 passenger airlines to over 50 nonstop destinations. As the seventh largest cargo airport in North America, it is also home to the Amazon Air Hub and the DHL Express Global Superhub.

Delta currently offers a nonstop flight to Paris from CVG, which resumed in June after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the airport in Hebron announced that Breeze Airways will begin service at CVG in February with nonstop flights to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina.