ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Kate, Andrew, and Genevieve on Their Time in Paradise and Their Love for Rodney

Juliet is joined by Bachelor contestants Kate Gallivan, Andrew Spencer, and Genevieve Parisi to discuss their time on Bachelor in Paradise and their love for castmate Rodney. Juliet kicks things off with Kate as they talk through controversial moments and her takeaways from the show (1:31). Later, Andrew joins to discuss his relationship with Jessenia and Ency (23:21), before wrapping things up with Genevieve as they dive into her experience post-BIP and more (45:41).
The Ringer

The Night Everyone Thought Twitter Was Going to Die

In this near-emergency podcast, Bryan and David discuss the madness happening with Twitter and if it could actually shut down. They talk about the reaction to the potential end of the social media site, how the conversation has evolved, and the Musk of it all. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David...
The Ringer

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 9

Tyson and Riley are joined by former Survivor winner Todd Herzog to discuss Episode 9 of Season 43. They talk about the fiery confrontation between Owen and James, having two tribal councils instead of one, and this week’s alliance-shifting blindside. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee. Guest: Todd Herzog.
The Ringer

Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Life As a TV Legend

Van and Rachel react to the fear and confusion surrounding the Poland missile strike (13:22), before discussing the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico (23:49). Plus, TV legend Malcolm-Jamal Warner joins to discuss his journey from child actor on The Cosby Show to Grammy-winning musician/poet (36:27). Hosts: Van Lathan...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘The Walking Dead’ Was Bad Years Before Its Whimper of a Series Finale

After 12 years, The Walking Dead has finally trudged its last step. On Sunday night, the series comes to a close after 11 seasons—and leading into the finale, the popular questions appeared to be the same as they’ve been for years: Who would die, which alumni might return, and would there actually be any closure?Sunday’s finale brought to a close one of TV’s biggest contemporary sensations—the zombie drama to end all zombie dramas and a ratings juggernaut. Even as it’s dropped from 17 million same-day viewers for its Season 7 premiere to 2.2 million for last year’s Season 11 premiere...
The Ringer

The 10 Best Media Movies With Sean Fennessey

Bryan is joined by The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey to discuss their top 10 media movies, and hand out awards for their Favorite Movie Journalist, Worst Movie About the Media, and more!. Host: Bryan Curtis. Guest: Sean Fennessey. Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher /...
The Ringer

You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show | It Was All a Stream

As we near the season finale, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter cover all things Episode 9 of The Kardashians (0:00). The pair dive deep on the legendary Met Gala (7:30), the verdict of the Blac Chyna case (15:20), and the highly anticipated moment when Kendall Jenner pees in a bucket (25:25).
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 6 With Laurel

Johnny and Laurel break down her feud with Michele and her romantic ties with Horacio and Faysal, before diving into the daily challenge, Jay and Michele’s reckless gameplay, and Laurel’s elimination challenge against Jordan and Aneesa. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Laurel Stucky. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
The Ringer

Listener Mailbag Part Three

Producer Dylan returns to join Yasi in another dive into the listener mailbag! Questions include guilty pleasures, if we ever hear from the bands we talk about and how we find new music to love. Speaking of, here’s a list of some bands we recommend in this episode:. You...
The Ringer

Can ‘She Said’ Comment on Hollywood From Within Hollywood?

Once Harvey Weinstein’s crimes—and the larger picture of a system that allowed them to persist—became public, the film industry didn’t wait long to start addressing them on-screen, perhaps in an effort to distance itself from the infamous producer and his dark legacy. Kitty Green’s 2019 film The Assistant, produced by other legendary (but beloved) figures such as James Schamus, wasn’t a direct take on Weinstein, but it didn’t need to be. There was no mystery as to what the film really was about, while the lack of specificity also allowed it to speak to a culture of workplace toxicity and sexual harrasment that extends far beyond the reaches of Hollywood.
The Ringer

Oscars Watch Begins: Front-Runners, Story Lines, and the ‘Top Gun’ Debate

With awards season ramping up, Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg to discuss his forecast for the upcoming Oscars, including front-runners for best picture, best actor, and best actress, as well as which movies and actors could sneak their way into a nomination. They also talk about the world of Oscar voting, what typically influences votes, and if popular movies should be included more at the Oscars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy