Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Kate, Andrew, and Genevieve on Their Time in Paradise and Their Love for Rodney
Juliet is joined by Bachelor contestants Kate Gallivan, Andrew Spencer, and Genevieve Parisi to discuss their time on Bachelor in Paradise and their love for castmate Rodney. Juliet kicks things off with Kate as they talk through controversial moments and her takeaways from the show (1:31). Later, Andrew joins to discuss his relationship with Jessenia and Ency (23:21), before wrapping things up with Genevieve as they dive into her experience post-BIP and more (45:41).
The Ringer
The Night Everyone Thought Twitter Was Going to Die
In this near-emergency podcast, Bryan and David discuss the madness happening with Twitter and if it could actually shut down. They talk about the reaction to the potential end of the social media site, how the conversation has evolved, and the Musk of it all. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David...
The Ringer
‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 9
Tyson and Riley are joined by former Survivor winner Todd Herzog to discuss Episode 9 of Season 43. They talk about the fiery confrontation between Owen and James, having two tribal councils instead of one, and this week’s alliance-shifting blindside. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee. Guest: Todd Herzog.
The Ringer
Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Life As a TV Legend
Van and Rachel react to the fear and confusion surrounding the Poland missile strike (13:22), before discussing the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico (23:49). Plus, TV legend Malcolm-Jamal Warner joins to discuss his journey from child actor on The Cosby Show to Grammy-winning musician/poet (36:27). Hosts: Van Lathan...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
32 Ruthlessly Funny Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Put Their Kids On Blast For The Whole Damn Internet
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
‘The Walking Dead’ Was Bad Years Before Its Whimper of a Series Finale
After 12 years, The Walking Dead has finally trudged its last step. On Sunday night, the series comes to a close after 11 seasons—and leading into the finale, the popular questions appeared to be the same as they’ve been for years: Who would die, which alumni might return, and would there actually be any closure?Sunday’s finale brought to a close one of TV’s biggest contemporary sensations—the zombie drama to end all zombie dramas and a ratings juggernaut. Even as it’s dropped from 17 million same-day viewers for its Season 7 premiere to 2.2 million for last year’s Season 11 premiere...
The Ringer
The 10 Best Media Movies With Sean Fennessey
Bryan is joined by The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey to discuss their top 10 media movies, and hand out awards for their Favorite Movie Journalist, Worst Movie About the Media, and more!. Host: Bryan Curtis. Guest: Sean Fennessey. Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher /...
The Ringer
You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show | It Was All a Stream
As we near the season finale, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter cover all things Episode 9 of The Kardashians (0:00). The pair dive deep on the legendary Met Gala (7:30), the verdict of the Blac Chyna case (15:20), and the highly anticipated moment when Kendall Jenner pees in a bucket (25:25).
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 6 With Laurel
Johnny and Laurel break down her feud with Michele and her romantic ties with Horacio and Faysal, before diving into the daily challenge, Jay and Michele’s reckless gameplay, and Laurel’s elimination challenge against Jordan and Aneesa. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Laurel Stucky. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
The Ringer
Listener Mailbag Part Three
Producer Dylan returns to join Yasi in another dive into the listener mailbag! Questions include guilty pleasures, if we ever hear from the bands we talk about and how we find new music to love. Speaking of, here’s a list of some bands we recommend in this episode:. You...
The Ringer
Can ‘She Said’ Comment on Hollywood From Within Hollywood?
Once Harvey Weinstein’s crimes—and the larger picture of a system that allowed them to persist—became public, the film industry didn’t wait long to start addressing them on-screen, perhaps in an effort to distance itself from the infamous producer and his dark legacy. Kitty Green’s 2019 film The Assistant, produced by other legendary (but beloved) figures such as James Schamus, wasn’t a direct take on Weinstein, but it didn’t need to be. There was no mystery as to what the film really was about, while the lack of specificity also allowed it to speak to a culture of workplace toxicity and sexual harrasment that extends far beyond the reaches of Hollywood.
The Ringer
Zac Efron’s New Movie Role, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s New Relationship, and Taylor Swift’s Tour Tickets
Zac Efron has a new role in a wrestling movie that requires him to have a haircut like Lord Farquad (1:00). Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating because of course they are (13:08). This week’s Cringe Mode is the 2007 movie Enchanted (22:28). And just how hard is it to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (43:48)?
The Ringer
Oscars Watch Begins: Front-Runners, Story Lines, and the ‘Top Gun’ Debate
With awards season ramping up, Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg to discuss his forecast for the upcoming Oscars, including front-runners for best picture, best actor, and best actress, as well as which movies and actors could sneak their way into a nomination. They also talk about the world of Oscar voting, what typically influences votes, and if popular movies should be included more at the Oscars.
Comments / 0