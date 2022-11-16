ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Psychiatrist Nora Nneka on the cultural audacity to own her identity as an artist

Dr. Nora Ekeanya—artistically known as Nora Nneka—is a community psychiatrist, storyteller, and poet currently based out of Kansas City. Raised by Nigerian Immigrant parents in Florida, Nora has used creative writing as an outlet throughout her life. However, her work was met with hostility from her parents, shredding her notebooks in an aggressive statement against her creativity. As an adult, Nora is reclaiming her creative work through poetry and essays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Steve Vai releases the wrath of the Hydra at Uptown Theater

Steve Vai comes to KC at the Uptown Theater on Nov. 20, baring the teeth of the beastly instrument that helped create his latest album, Inviolate. Vai is a guitarist, composer, songwriter, and producer who got his start within the music industry transcribing music for Frank Zappa. He began his solo career in 1983 with the release of Flex-Able, and has since released ten studio albums.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best of KC 2022: Bolton boots it to the beat, goes viral

Best of KC 2022: Bolton boots it to the beat, goes viral
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best of KC 2022: MAAC strikes back

Best of KC 2022: MAAC strikes back
KANSAS CITY, MO
KC Sips: Your weekend dining guide

Looking for delicious plans? I spend the week scouring social media, press releases, and reservation sites so you don’t have to. Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best of KC 2022: A political pioneer

Best of KC 2022: A political pioneer
KANSAS CITY, MO
Speak Up for Libraries campaign challenges Ashcroft’s proposed media restrictions

Libraries across the state of Missouri are reprimanding restrictions on minors’ access to library materials proposed by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. The proposal requires that state-funded libraries seek parental permission before allowing children to check out materials and seek community approval on age limits for content. The Kansas...
MISSOURI STATE

