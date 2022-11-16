Dr. Nora Ekeanya—artistically known as Nora Nneka—is a community psychiatrist, storyteller, and poet currently based out of Kansas City. Raised by Nigerian Immigrant parents in Florida, Nora has used creative writing as an outlet throughout her life. However, her work was met with hostility from her parents, shredding her notebooks in an aggressive statement against her creativity. As an adult, Nora is reclaiming her creative work through poetry and essays.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO