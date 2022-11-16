Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owensboro Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Practice breaks ground on new facility
(WEHT) - The Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning on their new complex at the former K-Mart on Frederica Street.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
14news.com
Former Evansville Parks Director trial date set
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for the former Evansville Parks Director facing 12 felony charges. According to court records, Brian Holtz will go on trial August 14th of 2023. Holtz’s trial will be held in Gibson County. Holtz resigned from his position as parks...
14news.com
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
14news.com
City of Owensboro invites the public to the Christmas Parade
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are inviting everyone to be apart of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held their annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade is, “Christmas in the Movies.”...
14news.com
City of Jasper to close Third Street on Monday
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper will be closing Third Street on November 21. According to the press release, Third Street will be closed at the intersection with Newton Street to help assist with the installation of storm sewer infrastructure. The street will also be closed between Main...
14news.com
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools approved an addition to Phase 4 of the Apollo High School renovations. During the construction process, the architect found that the exterior of the school is unsafe, and will need to be remodeled. This reconstruction will cost around $3 million. Officials say...
14news.com
Daviess Co. among 10 other Kentucky counties chosen for behavioral pilot program
witzamfm.com
TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion
Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
Residents voice concerns as pickleball project moves on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Proposed pickleball courts within Evansville’s Wesselman Park move another step closer to reality, but not before concerned citizens voiced their frustrations to park officials. Residents who spoke during Wednesday’s parks board meeting say this isn’t about pickleball, but rather what they claim is a lack of communication and transparency, in addition […]
WTVW
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
White Flag event issued in Owensboro
(WEHT) - The National Weather Service says White Flag criteria, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill, will likely be met tonight and Saturday night.
14news.com
Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that parts of Interstate 69 were shut down after reports of a grass fire spreading in Vanderburgh County on Friday afternoon. This happened between the 12 and 15-mile markers on Interstate 69 near Millersburg Road. Our crew on scene reports the fire appears to...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. School officials: New auxiliary gym and storm shelter design process underway
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say a design process is underway for new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters being planned for two of the schools. They say those plans are for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools. According to a social media post,...
Owensboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
14news.com
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
14news.com
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
14news.com
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
14news.com
Masonville Fire Dept. called to fully involved fire in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to structure fire in Ohio County early Friday morning. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 1414. Fire officials say when crews arrived they found a house fully involved. MFD says no one...
