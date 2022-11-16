ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Former Evansville Parks Director trial date set

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for the former Evansville Parks Director facing 12 felony charges. According to court records, Brian Holtz will go on trial August 14th of 2023. Holtz’s trial will be held in Gibson County. Holtz resigned from his position as parks...
EVANSVILLE, IN
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
CANNELTON, IN
City of Owensboro invites the public to the Christmas Parade

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are inviting everyone to be apart of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held their annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade is, “Christmas in the Movies.”...
OWENSBORO, KY
City of Jasper to close Third Street on Monday

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper will be closing Third Street on November 21. According to the press release, Third Street will be closed at the intersection with Newton Street to help assist with the installation of storm sewer infrastructure. The street will also be closed between Main...
JASPER, IN
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools approved an addition to Phase 4 of the Apollo High School renovations. During the construction process, the architect found that the exterior of the school is unsafe, and will need to be remodeled. This reconstruction will cost around $3 million. Officials say...
OWENSBORO, KY
TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion

Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
JASPER, IN
Residents voice concerns as pickleball project moves on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Proposed pickleball courts within Evansville’s Wesselman Park move another step closer to reality, but not before concerned citizens voiced their frustrations to park officials. Residents who spoke during Wednesday’s parks board meeting say this isn’t about pickleball, but rather what they claim is a lack of communication and transparency, in addition […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck

OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

OWENSBORO, KY
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening

In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
ROCKPORT, IN
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
PRINCETON, IN
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance

Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. Evansville mom speaks before Congress on social media accountability. Hopkins Co. authorities seize nearly...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Masonville Fire Dept. called to fully involved fire in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to structure fire in Ohio County early Friday morning. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 1414. Fire officials say when crews arrived they found a house fully involved. MFD says no one...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

