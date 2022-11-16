Read full article on original website
The goal for Illinois' new Senate GOP leader? 'Balance'
SPRINGFIELD — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that is more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,” Curran...
Republican leaders look to bring balance as Illinois’ minority party
(The Center Square) – With Republicans continuing in the super minority at the Illinois statehouse, changes are being made to the party’s leadership. After last week’s election, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, announced he’d not seek leadership. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie this week to lead the Republican caucus for the next two years. She addressed how Republicans will remain relevant with a caucus that will be shrinking in the new General Assembly that begins Jan. 11.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Thank you
Sunday night I was involved in a car accident on my way home from an event in Iroquois County. I spent some time in the hospital before coming home earlier this week. I am happy to be able to report to you that I am on the mend and am looking forward to getting back to work and seeing everyone again soon.
Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse
With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of...
Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders
The Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders. House Republican Lawmakers voted to elect State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna as the Chamber’s Minority Leader. McCombie talks about her top priority. McCombie will be replacing Jim Durkin in the role. Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers...
Sycamore state rep. praises new House Republican Leader
Republican Sycamore State Representative Jeff Keicher is praising the new House Republican Leader elect, Tony McCombie (MIC-cohm-bee) of Savanna, who will be the first woman to lead a caucus in the Illinois House of Representatives. Keicher says that McCombie acted as mentor for him when he was first elected and...
Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?
(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
Illinois Native Americans promote agenda at Springfield summit
(The Center Square) – Members of the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative hosted a summit at the state's capital Wednesday looking to further their agenda. Members of the CAICC and state lawmakers discussed legislation during a joint media availability in Springfield for the inaugural Native American Summit. The group is looking to introduce legislation to address issues within the Native American Community.
Illinois Dems don’t expect SAFE-T Act to be ‘gutted’ in veto session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — One week after the election and lawmakers are back in Springfield for the year’s final session. Tweaks to the controversial SAFE-T Act is on the menu during a brief two-week veto session. The law is set to end Illinois cash bail system beginning on Jan. 1. But some Democrats want to clarify […]
New faces lead the Illinois GOP
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — A week after seeing Republicans lose up and down the ballot, GOP state senators and representatives elected new leaders of their caucuses. State Sen. John Curran secured the unanimous support from colleagues to take the reins of the Senate from current state Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
Do Illinois Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president again after disappointing midterms?
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third bid for the presidency Tuesday night, but do Republicans actually want him to run again?
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election. Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!” The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
