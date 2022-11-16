Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Publix Announces New Store Location in MillbrookBryan DijkhuizenMillbrook, AL
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL will Become the Main Training Hub for the Boeing MH-139A 'Grey Wolf'Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
WSFA
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery-area Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers. The group works to supply homebound senior citizens with nutritious meals directly on their doorsteps. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging operates the program year-round, but one day is unlike the rest. “This is...
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
WTOK-TV
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: New Hope Rescue
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s that time of the week! Where we get to show you local pups that are in need of their forever homes! So if a pup is on your Christmas list listen up! We have three dogs to show you from New Hope Rescue in Opelika. As a reminder dogs are 10 to 15 year commitments and are a huge responsibility so if you are in the market for a dog as a Christmas gift, remember they are more than just seasonal excitement!
WSFA
Eastchase kicks of ‘22 holiday season Friday with All is Bright
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are back for 2022 with the kickoff of the All is Bright event at The Shoppes at Eastchase! The annual event wows those in attendance with live music, kids’ activities, a parade and a tree lighting. The Grinch and Santa are set to make an appearance!
North Highland Church to hand out free groceries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Highland Church, in partnership with faith-based organization Convoy of Hope, will hold its fourth annual Feed My City grocery giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The only requirement to receive groceries is to show up. North Highland Church is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.
WTVM
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Chamber of Commerce Awards Grants
OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception and press conference to announce and honor this year’s Small Business Grant recipients on Nov. 7, 2022. Eight local small businesses received grants at this year’s recipient press conference. “Our partnership with the city of Opelika and...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Emergency Missing Child Alert for four Sylacauga children has been cancelled. According to police, all four children have been safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The father of four missing children from Sylacauga has been taken into custody but officials say they...
alabamanews.net
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination
Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WSFA
Lelia Faulkner’s mother still looking for answers in daughter’s disappearance
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) – Six years ago, Lelia Faulkner left her family’s home in Troy never to be seen again. It was July 4, 2016, a day her mother, Susan Faulkner vividly remembers. “She was at home with us that day and somebody come picked her up that...
wbrc.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
Legislature exploring possibility of new Alabama State House
Officials at the Alabama Legislature are exploring the possibility of a new Alabama State House because of the need for costly upgrades and the limited public space in the retrofitted building that now serves as the home for the legislative branch. The State House was built in 1963 for what...
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
