Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
papreplive.com
Football: Defense settles in, Garnet Valley beats Downingtown East
CONCORD — For the Garnet Valley defense, it was an inauspicious start to the District 1 Class 6A semifinal Friday night at Moe DeFrank Stadium. Senior running back Bo Horvath and Downingtown East’s hurry-up offense gave the Jaguars fits in the opening minutes. Horvath ran the ball five times for 60 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, two minutes into regulation.
Smyrna, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
GoColumbialions.com
Men's Basketball Picks Up First Win Over Delaware State, 70-65
NEW YORK - Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa posted had a strong all-around game, and Columbia set a single-game record for steals as the Lions topped Delaware State, 70-65, Wednesday night. The sophomore guard posted 21 points, five rebounds and three assists, and four steals to lead Columbia to its first win of the year.
brotherlygame.com
High School state finals set in Pennsylvania and Delaware
High school state champions will be crowned this weekend in Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Dover, Del. Four teams from District 1 will play for state titles in Pennsylvania while three of the four teams playing for state titles in Delaware are from Wilmington and a fourth is from nearby Bear. Springfield...
papreplive.com
Interesting matchups in District 1 semifinals
The Ches-Mont League has two teams left in the District 1 playoffs that are set to go in the semifinal round. Downingtown East, the No. 12 seed, will travel to meet top-seeded Garnet Valley in the 6A bracket, while No. 3 West Chester Rustin takes to the road to visit No. 2 Strath Haven in a rematch of the 5A district championship game last year — won by the Panthers 34-33 in overtime.
Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years
An unassuming corner shop in Historic New Castle will start celebrating its 140th anniversary — and its five generations of owners — on Small Business Saturday. The colorful history of Bridgewater Jewelers starts with an English immigrant who lost a leg in a wood-chopping accident as a child. It goes on to encompass a grandson who committed suicide ... Read More
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop
The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is designed to help stem the shocking decline in ... Read More
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Broadcast legend Stan Stovall retires
They say you can never go home again. But, fortunately, when it comes to our friend, Stan Stovall, he did. As we look back at his storied career, we cherish the meticulous professionalism that makes Stan, Stan. From the most serious and tragic of headlines to the most joyous of...
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
WBOC
Dover AFB to Host State of the Base
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
firststateupdate.com
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Councilwoman dies after short illness
For the third time in three months, Wilmington city officials are mourning the death of a person with ties to Wilmington City Council. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that First District Councilwoman Linda Gray had died. According to the Mayor's Office, Gray's death was announced by...
