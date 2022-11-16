Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
atozsports.com
Eagles veteran explains why the team is even more dangerous than before
Darius Slay knows a thing or two about Ndamukong Suh. The two played in Detroit together. So if anyone knows what Suh adds to the Philadelphia Eagles, it is Slay. And what he has to say about the veteran defensive tackle should encourage the Philadelphia faithful. “He’d play hard for...
NBC Sports
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Eagles Have Re-Signed Wide Receiver After Cutting Him
The Philadelphia Eagles changed their minds about Auden Tate. Two days after cutting him, the Eagles signed the wide receiver back to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Mac McCain. Added to the practice squad before Week 1, Tate hasn't played for the Eagles this season....
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
A five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh has already put together an impressive career resume. However, the 35-year-old signed on for a 13th NFL season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Friday, Suh revealed to the media what motivates him...
Eagles sign veteran nose tackle after being gashed last 2 games by the run
With the rushing defense a running joke and nose tackle Jordan Davis out two more games, the Eagles agreed to terms with 34-year-old run stopper Linval Joseph, who ran for a touchdown against them in 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the fourth stop for Joseph, who, four...
Eagles' Jason Kelce shares refreshing take on fans blaming officials for losses
Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere were irate on Monday night after several controversial calls went against the Birds, leading to a 32-21 loss against the Washington Commanders, ending their bid for an undefeated season. Following the tough loss, Eagles' All-Pro center Jason Kelce didn't blame the guys in stripes. In fact,...
Yardbarker
Report: Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles have been very busy this week when it comes to reinforcing the trenches. After signing Linval Joseph to a one-year deal, Jay Glazer revealed that the fun doesn’t stop there. The Eagles have in fact been in talks with veteran DT Ndamukong Suh, and have now agreed to a deal with him, per Ian Rapoport.
NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury
Tyrese Maxey was on his way to having his best game in what’s been a tremendous season for him in Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. But early in the second half, the Philadelphia 76ers guard injured his left foot. The play happened as Maxey was driving to the hoop against Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Eagles sign Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh to one-year deal
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been waiting in the wings, patiently figuring out what contending team makes the most sense for his services. With Week 11 of the NFL set to get going, Suh has made that decision. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the former No. 2 overall pick has agreed to a one-year deal with the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles.
Yardbarker
Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has faced a ton of criticism following the team's 25-15 loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. But despite the noise, Mariota remains the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. There are a number of reasons that Mariota has struggled, but the...
NFL Odds: Rams vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at the Caesars Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Rams-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Los...
Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?
The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA. The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be ...
Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC
The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Sirianni, Locker Room Reacts to Losing Dallas Goedert to Injury
The Eagles TE was placed on IR and can't return until Dec. 18 at the earliest, so now what does the team do without him?
How a meeting ex-Eagles’ o-line coach set up with Colts’ Jeff Saturday helped Jason Kelce’s career
PHILADELPHIA – Jeff Saturday sat at his house, relaxing during the offseason, having just completed another season as the Colts center, when he received a phone call from his former offensive line coach Howard Mudd. Mudd, who was serving in the same capacity with the Eagles, had reached out...
NFL Week 11 Picks: Cowboys Back On Track? Eagles To Slump?
The NFL season is 10 weeks old, Thanksgiving is days away and snow is about to fly. And as the league gets set to hit its stretch run, all we really know is that we don’t know much. The Vikings have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after...
Comments / 0