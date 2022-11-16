ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles

Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Eagles Have Re-Signed Wide Receiver After Cutting Him

The Philadelphia Eagles changed their minds about Auden Tate. Two days after cutting him, the Eagles signed the wide receiver back to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Mac McCain. Added to the practice squad before Week 1, Tate hasn't played for the Eagles this season....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles have been very busy this week when it comes to reinforcing the trenches. After signing Linval Joseph to a one-year deal, Jay Glazer revealed that the fun doesn’t stop there. The Eagles have in fact been in talks with veteran DT Ndamukong Suh, and have now agreed to a deal with him, per Ian Rapoport.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury

Tyrese Maxey was on his way to having his best game in what’s been a tremendous season for him in Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. But early in the second half, the Philadelphia 76ers guard injured his left foot. The play happened as Maxey was driving to the hoop against Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles sign Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh to one-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been waiting in the wings, patiently figuring out what contending team makes the most sense for his services. With Week 11 of the NFL set to get going, Suh has made that decision. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the former No. 2 overall pick has agreed to a one-year deal with the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has faced a ton of criticism following the team's 25-15 loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. But despite the noise, Mariota remains the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. There are a number of reasons that Mariota has struggled, but the...
ATLANTA, GA
AllTrojans

Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?

The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA.  The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be ...
The Comeback

Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC

The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NESN

NFL Week 11 Picks: Cowboys Back On Track? Eagles To Slump?

The NFL season is 10 weeks old, Thanksgiving is days away and snow is about to fly. And as the league gets set to hit its stretch run, all we really know is that we don’t know much. The Vikings have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after...

