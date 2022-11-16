Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL)— West Point police officers and investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting. According to police, the shooting took place Friday night, Nov. 18, near the intersection of East 12th St. and Martin Luther King Dr. The victim, Allen Holloway, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
WSFA
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Four children missing from Talladega County found safe
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: All four children were located safe in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were […]
WSFA
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
WTVM
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
Lagrange man charged with aggravated battery following violent physical altercation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 5, Lagrange Police officers responded to 121 Cross Creek Dr. in reference to a report about an aggravated battery. After arriving at the scene, the female victim stated Jimmy Williams had struck her in the mouth during a physical altercation resulting in her sustaining a broken tooth. The Lagrange […]
WSFA
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
Comments / 0