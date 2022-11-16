ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS 42

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested

UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
11Alive

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Four children missing from Talladega County found safe

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) —  UPDATE: All four children were located safe in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
LUMPKIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
alabamanews.net

Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
MONTGOMERY, AL

