Albany police need help to identify a woman wanted for theft. Police say that the woman in the picture is wanted for theft of lost/mislaid property. The victim told police that on November 13, he laid his phone down while bagging groceries and forgot to pick up his phone. After he took his groceries to his vehicle, he realized he did not have his phone. He went back into the store and was told by a Walmart employee that a black female stole his phone.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO