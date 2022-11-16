Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday was Toys For Tots’ last effort to get donations this year in Cordele. Every year, Georgia State Patrol, the Cordele Police Department and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office team up to have a single-day donation event. With their effort, $5,800 was donated for...
wfxl.com
One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center
A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
Albany Herald
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
Phoebe to be represented in New Year's Rose Parade
ALBANY — The Phoebe Putney Health System will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On Jan. 2, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled “Lifting Each Other Up” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country — including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami — alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
WALB 10
Take a look at some of the best Americus has to offer this holiday shopping season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Americus has the Christmas music playing, the wine flowing and shopping galore for your next girls’ trip! Take a look at some of the best Americus has to offer at Minick Interiors Inc., Scott’s Jewelry and Wolf Creek Tasting Room. To find out...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
WALB 10
Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule. Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know...
Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.
WALB 10
Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The old cliché is every vote matters. In Ashburn, every vote did matter for a city council seat in the 2022 midterm. Andrea Pierce was re-elected for her third term in city council over challenger Jonathan Perry. Andrea Pierce was running against 8 other candidates,...
WALB 10
REACH scholar program awards 4 Dougherty Co. middle schoolers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further their educational journey on Friday. Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. REACH Georgia is a mentorship program for middle school students to achieve success through high school and into college. “Today means a...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center addressing nursing shortage through apprenticeship program
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week, which celebrates workers across America. And Colquitt Regional Medical Center is doing its part to participate. The hospital program serves as a sort of recruiting tactic for the hospital where students can get real-life experience and get paid. Colquitt Regional Medical...
WALB 10
Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
WMAZ
Unadilla native gets to test his skills during Christmas Cookie Challenge on The Food Network
UNADILLA, Ga. — Cory Jones of Unadilla is representing Central Georgia as he bakes his way to the top on The Food Network. "So I got started baking about 5 years ago. I never expected to get this far but I knew I was good at what I did," Jones said.
WALB 10
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
wfxl.com
Albany police search for woman who took phone at Walmart register
Albany police need help to identify a woman wanted for theft. Police say that the woman in the picture is wanted for theft of lost/mislaid property. The victim told police that on November 13, he laid his phone down while bagging groceries and forgot to pick up his phone. After he took his groceries to his vehicle, he realized he did not have his phone. He went back into the store and was told by a Walmart employee that a black female stole his phone.
WALB 10
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
WALB 10
What to expect when expecting: The final days of WALB’s Jamie Worsely’s pregnancy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past nine months, WALB News 10′s Jaime Worsley has gone through an incredible life change—becoming a new mom. Worsley has prepped her nursery full of princess clothes and decor, taken every health precaution and even bought her baby’s first Christmas ornament just in time for her bundle of joy’s arrival.
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
wfxl.com
Albany FedEx employee arrested for stealing items while working
A FedEx employee has been arrested for theft. Albany police responded to FedEx, located in the 1500 block of Dougherty Avenue on November 18. Police say that 18-year-old Keion Swan was witnessed stealing merchandise from the FedEx warehouse. Swan was interviewed by APD's Criminal Investigation Bureau and admitted that he...
Comments / 0