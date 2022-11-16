ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

WALB 10

Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday was Toys For Tots’ last effort to get donations this year in Cordele. Every year, Georgia State Patrol, the Cordele Police Department and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office team up to have a single-day donation event. With their effort, $5,800 was donated for...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center

A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
TIFTON, GA
Albany Herald

'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany

ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe to be represented in New Year's Rose Parade

ALBANY — The Phoebe Putney Health System will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On Jan. 2, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled “Lifting Each Other Up” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country — including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami — alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
ALBANY, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule. Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The old cliché is every vote matters. In Ashburn, every vote did matter for a city council seat in the 2022 midterm. Andrea Pierce was re-elected for her third term in city council over challenger Jonathan Perry. Andrea Pierce was running against 8 other candidates,...
ASHBURN, GA
WALB 10

REACH scholar program awards 4 Dougherty Co. middle schoolers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further their educational journey on Friday. Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. REACH Georgia is a mentorship program for middle school students to achieve success through high school and into college. “Today means a...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police search for woman who took phone at Walmart register

Albany police need help to identify a woman wanted for theft. Police say that the woman in the picture is wanted for theft of lost/mislaid property. The victim told police that on November 13, he laid his phone down while bagging groceries and forgot to pick up his phone. After he took his groceries to his vehicle, he realized he did not have his phone. He went back into the store and was told by a Walmart employee that a black female stole his phone.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany FedEx employee arrested for stealing items while working

A FedEx employee has been arrested for theft. Albany police responded to FedEx, located in the 1500 block of Dougherty Avenue on November 18. Police say that 18-year-old Keion Swan was witnessed stealing merchandise from the FedEx warehouse. Swan was interviewed by APD's Criminal Investigation Bureau and admitted that he...
ALBANY, GA

