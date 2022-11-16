Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
The science behind the snowstorm explained
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As roads become clearer, so does the picture of the magnitude of this past weekend’s snowstorm. We looked into the science behind it. 7 News weathercaster Kris Hudson says you can compare this lake effect snow storm to baking a cake. “We baked our...
wwnytv.com
Great Thanksgiving travel weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to stay mild through the Thanksgiving holiday. There was some light snow falling early, but much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be clearing throughout the day on...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM
FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
wwnytv.com
Wind advisory starts late morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling in isolated areas Monday morning, but that will fizzle out. And it will be windy. A wind advisory for Jefferson County starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Gusts could be in the 35 mph to 40 mph range and...
wwnytv.com
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For a few school districts in Jefferson County, Tuesday marked the third time a snow day was used and it’s not even winter yet. Watertown, Carthage and Indian River were closed because parts of their districts aren’t cleared of snow. Schools have to...
localsyr.com
Jefferson County buried in snow, residents shocked
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Feet, not inches of lake effect snow piled up across Jefferson County in under twelve hours. This was as the region was rocked by an early season lake effect snowstorm that stretched across the eastern Lake Ontario region. The snow in the Watertown area began...
Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
flackbroadcasting.com
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis, N.Oneida, and N. Herkimer Counties beginning 4AM Sunday-Update
For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
wwnytv.com
Warmer temperatures in the forecast
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The next few days will be unseasonably cold, but warmer weather is in the forecast. Expect some snow showers and breezy conditions tonight with lows in the upper teens to middle 20′s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30′s. Wednesday...
wwnytv.com
North country’s unemployment rate drops below 3 percent
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The jobless rate in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is below 3 percent - something that hasn’t happened in at least 32 years. The New York State Department of Labor released its preliminary local area unemployment rates for October 2022 on Tuesday. In...
wwnytv.com
Rangers rescue people stranded in deep snow
DIANA, New York (WWNY) - New York state forest rangers rescued two people trapped in deep snow in the town of Diana. Rangers say one of the people experienced a cardiac issue while stranded in about six feet of snow around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Long Pond Snowmobile Club...
informnny.com
No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A no-unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. This advisory was issued ahead of the impending lake effect snowstorm expected to hit the county early Friday morning. According to the...
wwnytv.com
Fire damages Lewis County mobile home
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden mobile home was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire at the Christine Mooney residence at 3404 River Road was called in shortly before 4 a.m. Port Leyden firefighters arrived to find fire in the...
Wild Photos as New York Snowfall Tops 6 Feet Amid 'Zero Visibility' Storm
Buffalo broke its record for the most snow in a single day with 16.1 inches falling on Saturday.
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday. Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday. However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
