Related
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
ETOnline.com
Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg on Keeping 'Blue Bloods' Fresh in Season 13 (Exclusive)
Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg are celebrating 13 seasons of the long-running procedural, and only ET's Rachel Smith was with them exclusively on the Brooklyn, New York set as they reflected on an impressive run thus far. "We did eight [seasons] on Magnum [P.I.] and I thought...
Who's Who in Country Music: A 'Monarch' Character Guide
Monarch is a must-see country music drama that's been taking viewers by storm. It follows the Romans, veritable country music royalty who started from the bottom and worked their way to the top. As such, they've certainly got their share of secrets they are determined to keep locked away for good. With an incredible cast led by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and real country star Trace Adkins, Monarch is giving viewers a dramatic taste of what life is really like at the top of country stardom. Not to mention they have some additional country singers showing up throughout the first season as guest stars.
Lainey Wilson Sings About 'Yellowstone' Debut, Reacts to Sharing Screen With Beth Dutton
Lainey Wilson made her acting debut Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Paramount Network Western drama Yellowstone, and so far, the singer seems pleased with her performance in the show. Wilson has joined the show as the character Abby, who is a singer, and she told People that the role was created by showrunner Taylor Sheridan specifically for her.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Watch Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Sing ‘Lay Me Down’ at CMT Memorial Concert
At a special tribute event, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter and Willie Nelson's son performed the country song 'Lay Me Down' together.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Robert Clary, a Holocaust Survivor Turned Beloved Entertainer, Has Died at 96
There are few in show business with an entertainer's spirit as enduring as Robert Clary. The beloved comedy actor, who was best known for his time on the 1960s sitcom Hogan's Heroes and found success in entertainment for more than 50 years, was also a Holocaust survivor. On Nov. 16,...
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
Dolly Parton Dishes On Why She Won't Take The 'Queen Of Christmas' Crown
Dolly Parton spoke about all things Christmas in a new interview, as she's featured on the cover of the first-ever digital issue of 'Better Homes & Gardens.'
ETOnline.com
'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Recalls Struggling With 'Severe' Depression During Entire Show
Steve Burns, the beloved star of Nickelodeon's hit children's series, Blue's Clues, is opening up about his exit from the show in 2003. In a recent interview with Variety, Burns reveals he was battling "severe" depression outside of his animated, happy-go-lucky world. “I didn’t know it yet, but I was...
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than […]
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]
Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
There's a New Doc on the Block of 'Chicago Med' — Who Is Dr. Justin Lieu?
Hey Chicago Med, blink once if you're OK and twice if you need help. Gaffney Chicago Medical Center cannot catch a break in Season 8 as the hospital continues to suffer from massive supply shortages. Plus, no one will ever forget the wildly unruly patient who attacked Dr. Archer (Steven Weber). If it wasn't for the reunion of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), Chi-Hards would need a vacation.
Heather's Black Eye on 'RHOSLC' Isn't the First Dramatic Injury on a 'Real Housewives' Show
If there's one thing we can never accuse Heather Gay of in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it's being boring. Because in the mid-season trailer that aired after the Nov. 16 episode, we see her dramatically reveal an eye injury. So, how did Heather get a black eye and does it have anything to do with Whitney Rose?
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Easter Eggs — Zack Ward Teases Throwbacks to Holiday Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
A callback to the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story Christmas is a sequel (we're not counting 1994's My Summer Story or 2012's direct-to-video film A Christmas Story 2 — and you shouldn't either) that takes place 30 years after the events of A Christmas Story. Set in 1973,...
Law & Order: SVU's Detective Rollins Ties the Knot in First Look at Her Final Episode
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Detective Amanda Rollins says in the show's latest promo, "I'm leaving SVU." Actress Kelli Giddish will hang up her badge on the NBC drama's Dec. 8 episode after 12 seasons,...
