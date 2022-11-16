Monarch is a must-see country music drama that's been taking viewers by storm. It follows the Romans, veritable country music royalty who started from the bottom and worked their way to the top. As such, they've certainly got their share of secrets they are determined to keep locked away for good. With an incredible cast led by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and real country star Trace Adkins, Monarch is giving viewers a dramatic taste of what life is really like at the top of country stardom. Not to mention they have some additional country singers showing up throughout the first season as guest stars.

