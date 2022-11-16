ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Taylor Swift ticket woes investigated by Pa., other attorneys general

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

FanDuel Maryland promo code: $100 sign-up reward for MD today

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Maryland looking for action with no real downside can receive a $100 sign-up deal when you...
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery $1M scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Dauphin County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Bajwa Convenience Store, located at 2620 Brookwood St. in Harrisburg, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off called “$1,000,000 Cash Corner$” is...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy