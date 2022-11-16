Read full article on original website
Related
PennLive.com
Taylor Swift ticket woes investigated by Pa., other attorneys general
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
Scratch-off worth $5 million sold at local Giant Eagle
Someone’s $50 purchase of a scratch-off lottery ticket has turned into $5 million. A $5 million Money Maker ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold at the Giant Eagle on Centre Avenue in Shady Side.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
More than 5 feet of snow is on the ground in parts of N.Y.: photos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
State’s gambling halls generated more than $450 million in October revenues despite economic headwinds
Casino gambling in Pennsylvania, whether online or in person, showed no signs last month of slowing in the face of economic headwinds caused by high inflation and rising interest rates. Statewide, October casino revenues released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Thursday increase 5.71% over the previous year with more...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: $100 sign-up reward for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Maryland looking for action with no real downside can receive a $100 sign-up deal when you...
Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start
With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
whio.com
Photos: Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof
Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof Police said that speed was a factor in the crash. (Tunkahannock Township Police Department)
PennLive.com
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania nurse adopts and raises cancer patient’s son
(WHTM) — When abc27 first met Wesley Somers he was just eight years old, and he shared why he loves his mom Tricia so much. “Nice loving, and gentle, pretty much,” Wesley said. Wesley’s love stayed strong even though his time with his mom was running out. Somers,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery $1M scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Dauphin County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Bajwa Convenience Store, located at 2620 Brookwood St. in Harrisburg, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off called “$1,000,000 Cash Corner$” is...
PennLive.com
Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold at convenience store in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket that won a $1 million jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Harrisburg, the Lottery announced Wednesday. The winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off was sold at the Bajwa Convenience Store, 2620 Brookwood St., the Lottery said. The store receives a...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.65 million nearly expired
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $1.65 million that was sold in Armstrong County for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Jak Petroleum Company in Vandergrift. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, to win $1.65 million.
Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible
The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0