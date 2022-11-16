Police investigating after Boston Children’s Hospital is the target of another bomb threat

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after Boston Children’s Hospital is the target of another bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Police give the all-clear following a thorough sweep of the hospital after responding to a bomb threat. No active threat was found, the hospital said in a statement.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and hospital security teams, and we are grateful for their immediate response,” according to a spokesperson for Boston Children’s Hospital. “We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here.”

This is not the first time this year that Boston Children’s Hospital has been a target of threats. Police responded to the hospital several times over the summer months for bomb threats.

In September the FBI announced the arrest of a Westfield woman, for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital, where doctors and staffers had been facing harassment and threats of violence over its surgical program for transgender youths. Nothing suspicious was found during the investigation and no one was hurt.

No additional details were made available about Wednesday’s threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

