Read full article on original website
Related
Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
Former pastor sentenced after plea on attempted indecent assault
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former pastor charged with child sex crimes in Monroe County will spend the next five years on probation. Fr. Gregory Loughney pleaded no contest to attempted indecent assault and attempted corruption of minors back in July. He was arrested last fall in an internet sting...
Scranton man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Scranton man has been sentenced after his involvement in conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, on November 2021 surveillance video at a residence in Scranton, captured Caban-Soto in possession of a package that authorities suspected contained […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville felon sentenced to federal pen for drug trafficking, gun possession
ALBANY – A 42-year-old Ellenville man was sentenced on Friday to eight years and eight months in federal prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County. Antonio Naveo also pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. As part...
Gun allegedly displayed during large fight at Kampai
Last night, just after 10 p.m., Vestal Police responded to Kampai Japanese Steakhouse after reports of a large fight.
Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals. On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
Two charged, 56 bags of heroin found in hotel room
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window. Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, […]
Three charged with illegal firearm transfer
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody who now faces charges for allegedly selling two guns to someone who was not allowed to own them. On April 2, troopers say Anthony Chesla, 38 from Banks Township, was admitted to a mental health facility for an incident involving a firearm the day prior. […]
Woman sentenced for assaulting officers
DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
Man convicted for murder charged with stabbing inmate at SCI Dallas
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they arraigned an inmate Thursday, who was originally convicted of murder and is now charged in a “shanking” incident at SCI Dallas. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in August, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI Dallas. Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd, […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
Broome County men sent to prison for violating probations
Today in Broome County Court, two men received prison time for violating their probations.
Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
wrnjradio.com
2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0