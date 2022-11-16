ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Scranton man has been sentenced after his involvement in conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, on November 2021 surveillance video at a residence in Scranton, captured Caban-Soto in possession of a package that authorities suspected contained […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals. On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged, 56 bags of heroin found in hotel room

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window. Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Three charged with illegal firearm transfer

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody who now faces charges for allegedly selling two guns to someone who was not allowed to own them. On April 2, troopers say Anthony Chesla, 38 from Banks Township, was admitted to a mental health facility for an incident involving a firearm the day prior. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman sentenced for assaulting officers

DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man convicted for murder charged with stabbing inmate at SCI Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they arraigned an inmate Thursday, who was originally convicted of murder and is now charged in a “shanking” incident at SCI Dallas. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in August, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI Dallas. Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd, […]
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy