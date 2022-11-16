ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Worker dies in Windsor construction accident

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

An unidentified worker was killed after being run over by a large piece of construction equipment in Windsor on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive, according to a town of Windsor new release. The site is northwest of New Liberty Road and Weld County Road 17 in west Windsor.

The name of the person who died has not been released, and no further information is available at this time, according to Windsor officials. The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call officer Natasha Jensen at 970-674-6428.

