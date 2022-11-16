CHICAGO (AP) — Marian Hossa isn’t exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey. The Hockey Hall of Famer is certain he is going to watch some more numbers from his championship teams in Chicago go up to the United Center rafters some day. “There’s so many names (that) deserve it to be up there,” Hossa said Wednesday night. “It’s not up to me, but I know I will be coming back for some others in the future.” The 43-year-old Hossa gets his moment before Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh, another one of his five teams during his 19 NHL seasons. He becomes the eighth player to have his number retired by Chicago, joining an impressive list that also includes Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard and Tony Esposito.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO