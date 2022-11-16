Read full article on original website
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
FEATURE: My Husband, Marian Hossa
As No. 81 is retired to the rafters of the United Center, Marian Hossa's wife Jana offers a glimpse inside his success. I met Marian Hossa 18 years ago during the NHL lockout in 2004, when he was playing with the Ottawa Senators. That season, he stayed in Europe, so we had a chance to get to know each other and spent a lot of time together. At the time, I didn't know much about his career or the NHL. The next NHL season, we left together for the U.S.
Yardbarker
Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood leaves Thursday’s game on stretcher
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood made an early exit from Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers after suffering an apparent injury in the second period. Wedgewood, 30, had to be stretchered off the ice after making a pair of stops against Panthers forward Anton Lundell on a breakaway with just over five minutes remaining in the middle frame.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen looking forward to getting some NHL games
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had his first practice with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday after being called up from the Rochester Americans on Thursday. He made it to Buffalo before the snow storm hit. Paul Hamilton has more:
Murray stands tall in goal, but Sandwich falls to Watertown in Division 3 state final
NORWELL -- Saturday's MIAA Division 3 high school field hockey state championship was akin to a heavyweight title fight. In the blue corner was the challenger - Sandwich. The No. 2 seed, hadn't lost all season. The Blue Knights entered having only conceded four goals all season, none of which came during their four-game tournament run to the final. ...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Thursday's win over Sharks 'big' for Red Wings' mental psyche
Trio of prospects making strides in SHL; Red Wings players and alumni set for MotorCity Casino Hotel's annual Red Wings Charity Poker Tournament on Monday. After dropping the first two games on their current four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings' 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday meant more than just two points in the Atlantic Division standings.
Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) — Marian Hossa isn’t exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey. The Hockey Hall of Famer is certain he is going to watch some more numbers from his championship teams in Chicago go up to the United Center rafters some day. “There’s so many names (that) deserve it to be up there,” Hossa said Wednesday night. “It’s not up to me, but I know I will be coming back for some others in the future.” The 43-year-old Hossa gets his moment before Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh, another one of his five teams during his 19 NHL seasons. He becomes the eighth player to have his number retired by Chicago, joining an impressive list that also includes Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard and Tony Esposito.
