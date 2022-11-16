ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Penguins Start Strong But Fall at Akron

Akron, Ohio – The Youngstown State women's basketball team built an impressive early lead, but Akron roared back to earn a 61-44 victory at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday night. Lilly Ritz led the way offensively scoring a game-high 23 points while grabbing nine rebounds. The Penguins fall...
AKRON, OH
Penguins Head to Akron for Friday Night Contest

Youngstown State will make the short day trip to Akron for a Friday night contest against the Zips. Tipoff at James A. Rhodes Arena is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on 570 WKBN and ESPN3. The Penguins are 1-1 on the early season following...
AKRON, OH
Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs

AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
AKRON, OH
South Range rolls over Perry to claim Regional Championship

South Range rolls over Perry to claim Regional Championship. Division V Regional Championship at Berkshire High School. Youngstown State keeps playoff pulse with incredible …. YSU improves to 7-4 on the season and will await the selection committees' decision on a potential at-large bid into the FCS. Local police department...
CANFIELD, OH
Tyler Maxwell Ettkin

Tyler Maxwell Ettkin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Tyler is the son of Lisa and Scott Ettkin of Solon and the brother of Dylan. He is the grandson of Fran Friedman and the late Gene Friedman, and the late Barbara and Donald Ettkin. Tyler attends Solon Middle School. He plays baseball, football and basketball, and enjoys music, video games and traveling.
SOLON, OH
Years Ago | November 18th

Vindicator file photo / November 16, 1971 | Ground was broken 51 years ago for an extension of the Kilcawley Student Center at Youngstown State University. From left, George V. Shutrump, general contractor; Architect Thomas A. Kirk; Joseph S. Rook, vice president for financial affairs; President Albert L. Pugsley; Mayor Jack C. Hunter, Dr. Darrell R. Richel, dean of student affairs; Dr. Bertie B. Burrowes, vice chairman, board of trustees; Larry Simko, chairman of student government, and Denise F. Stewart, student member of the faculty-student center committee.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Dinosaur Adventures roars into town this weekend

GIRARD, Oh – Get ready to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age this weekend with the prehistoric exhibit Dinosaur Adventure. The Metroplex Expo Center in Girard will be transformed by massive dinosaurs and hours of family fun. For two days only, kids...
GIRARD, OH
Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93

Internationally renowned political and non-violent social activist Staughton Lynd died Thursday at the age of 93, according to messages posted on social media by his friends and acquaintances. According to the Kent State University Libraries, which has a Staughton and Alice Lynd archive, Staughton Lynd was born in 1929 into...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

