hcplive.com
Jennifer Orozco, DMSc, PA-C: Raising Awareness on Importance of Physician Associates in the Medical Workforce
An interview with Dr. Orozco regarding her presentation at SDPA 2022 on the topic of physician associates and their value in the modern medical system. In an interview with HCPLive, Jennifer Orozco, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, spoke on her presentation at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference regarding the growing importance of physician associates (PAs) in the current health system.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Almost Twice as Many Republicans Died From COVID Before the Midterms Than Democrats
COVID-19 is killing more Republicans than Democrats, according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The study, titled Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the COVID-19 Pandemic, used voter registration and death records to answer a question: is there a link between political affiliation and rates of COVID related death in the U.S.?
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
Essence
Hair Straightening Chemicals Could Increase Risk of Uterine Cancer For Black Women
Researchers examined 33,497 participants and found those who use hair chemicals frequently have the highest risk of developing uterine cancer. A new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health found women who have used chemical straighteners or relaxers could be at a higher risk of uterine cancer. The data is from the Sister Study, a robust research project led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
dallasexpress.com
Cancer Recurrence and Metastasis Is Increasing
Despite cancer diagnoses remaining relatively consistent in recent years, more people than ever are impacted by the fatal disease post-pandemic. Between 2015 and 2019, the rate of deaths attributed to cancer fell by 2.1% every year, the fastest rate recorded in the past two decades. The findings published at the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
docwirenews.com
State Insurance Mandates for In Vitro Fertilization Do Not Improve Health Disparities
Racial and ethnic disparities exist in in vitro fertilization use and treatment outcomes in the US regardless of state health insurance mandates, according to a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Racial and ethnic disparities in utilization and clinical outcomes following fertility care with in vitro...
Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes
Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
hcplive.com
Sustained Virologic Response Possible for HCV Drug Users With Patient-Centered Programs
The mean daily adherence was higher in the mDOT group compared to the patient navigation group. Implementing patient-centered programs for people who inject drugs (PWID) who are diagnosed with hepatitis C virus (HCV) could help bring up the rates of sustained virologic response (SVR). A team, led by Alain H....
scitechdaily.com
Experimental Cancer Vaccine Yields Promising Results: NIH Finds Significant Tumor Regression
NIH scientists find that IV administration improves tumor-fighting action. An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice. This is according to a new research study published in the journal Cell, reported by investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The Jewish Press
Israeli Scientists Say Exercise Defeats Cancer
Israeli scientists at Tel Aviv University say they have found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72 percent. Intense aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor, according to the findings of the groundbreaking study led by two researchers at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy
Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
Religious Americans less worried about climate change, poll says
A new Pew Research Center report explores how religion in the U.S. intersects with views on the environment and climate change.
hcplive.com
Tralokinumab Provides Atopic Dermatitis Symptom, Severity and Quality of Life Benefit at 16 Weeks
New data from ECZTRA 1 and 2 show patients unable to achieve complete skin clearance nonetheless benefitted in at least 1 component of disease improvement. Tralokinumab may help patients with atopic dermatitis previously unable to achieve skin clearance with therapy reach not only such outcomes—but those indicating symptom and quality-of-life improvement as well.
hcplive.com
Prevalence of NAFLD, NASH High in Overweight, Obese Population
There was a similar prevalence of NAFLD in patients who were overweight as there was for individuals who were obese. The risk of developing a number of liver diseases, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is higher for individuals who are overweight or obese. A team, led by Jingxuan Quek,...
hcplive.com
SDPA 2022 Presentation Highlights: Dermatologic Conditions with Skin Depigmentation Resembling Vitiligo
In one of his SDPA 2022 presentations, Dr. Rosen spoke on different dermatological conditions with vitiligo-like presentations. In one of his presentations at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference, Ted Rosen, MD, spoke on the topic of skin conditions with presentations similar to but distinct from vitiligo. Rosen is...
Experimental Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Animal Studies
An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. [Results were published October 26 in the journal Cell.]. The...
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
