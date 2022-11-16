ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hcplive.com

Jennifer Orozco, DMSc, PA-C: Raising Awareness on Importance of Physician Associates in the Medical Workforce

An interview with Dr. Orozco regarding her presentation at SDPA 2022 on the topic of physician associates and their value in the modern medical system. In an interview with HCPLive, Jennifer Orozco, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, spoke on her presentation at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference regarding the growing importance of physician associates (PAs) in the current health system.
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Vice

Almost Twice as Many Republicans Died From COVID Before the Midterms Than Democrats

COVID-19 is killing more Republicans than Democrats, according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The study, titled Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the COVID-19 Pandemic, used voter registration and death records to answer a question: is there a link between political affiliation and rates of COVID related death in the U.S.?
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?

Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
Essence

Hair Straightening Chemicals Could Increase Risk of Uterine Cancer For Black Women

Researchers examined 33,497 participants and found those who use hair chemicals frequently have the highest risk of developing uterine cancer. A new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health found women who have used chemical straighteners or relaxers could be at a higher risk of uterine cancer. The data is from the Sister Study, a robust research project led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
dallasexpress.com

Cancer Recurrence and Metastasis Is Increasing

Despite cancer diagnoses remaining relatively consistent in recent years, more people than ever are impacted by the fatal disease post-pandemic. Between 2015 and 2019, the rate of deaths attributed to cancer fell by 2.1% every year, the fastest rate recorded in the past two decades. The findings published at the...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease

Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
docwirenews.com

State Insurance Mandates for In Vitro Fertilization Do Not Improve Health Disparities

Racial and ethnic disparities exist in in vitro fertilization use and treatment outcomes in the US regardless of state health insurance mandates, according to a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Racial and ethnic disparities in utilization and clinical outcomes following fertility care with in vitro...
NBC Chicago

Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes

Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
CHICAGO, IL
hcplive.com

Sustained Virologic Response Possible for HCV Drug Users With Patient-Centered Programs

The mean daily adherence was higher in the mDOT group compared to the patient navigation group. Implementing patient-centered programs for people who inject drugs (PWID) who are diagnosed with hepatitis C virus (HCV) could help bring up the rates of sustained virologic response (SVR). A team, led by Alain H....
scitechdaily.com

Experimental Cancer Vaccine Yields Promising Results: NIH Finds Significant Tumor Regression

NIH scientists find that IV administration improves tumor-fighting action. An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice. This is according to a new research study published in the journal Cell, reported by investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
MARYLAND STATE
The Jewish Press

Israeli Scientists Say Exercise Defeats Cancer

Israeli scientists at Tel Aviv University say they have found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72 percent. Intense aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor, according to the findings of the groundbreaking study led by two researchers at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy

Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
TEXAS STATE
hcplive.com

Tralokinumab Provides Atopic Dermatitis Symptom, Severity and Quality of Life Benefit at 16 Weeks

New data from ECZTRA 1 and 2 show patients unable to achieve complete skin clearance nonetheless benefitted in at least 1 component of disease improvement. Tralokinumab may help patients with atopic dermatitis previously unable to achieve skin clearance with therapy reach not only such outcomes—but those indicating symptom and quality-of-life improvement as well.
hcplive.com

Prevalence of NAFLD, NASH High in Overweight, Obese Population

There was a similar prevalence of NAFLD in patients who were overweight as there was for individuals who were obese. The risk of developing a number of liver diseases, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is higher for individuals who are overweight or obese. A team, led by Jingxuan Quek,...
Cancer Health

Experimental Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Animal Studies

An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. [Results were published October 26 in the journal Cell.]. The...
MARYLAND STATE
Health Digest

What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.

Comments / 0

Community Policy