LaVander Williams
3d ago
Apartment complexes are becoming drug havens anymore, just like trailer parks. The majority of the trailers are rented, so if anything goes down, the dealers have nothing much to lose, because they'll usually have a house in someone else's name.
Police: 22-year-old shot eight times in Kensington deadly shooting
Police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting in Kensington.
WDEL 1150AM
2 dead following possible domestic shooting
Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot inside a vehicle and killed in broad daylight on Trenton street
TRENTON, N.J. - Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday afternoon, about 1:30. Responding officers found a vehicle with many bullet holes and a man in the driver’s...
Man found shot to death in bullet-riddled SUV in N.J., police say
A man was found shot to death in an SUV Thursday afternoon in New Jersey’s capital city, according to a joint statement from the Trenton Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. A Shot Spotter activation around 1:30 p.m. alerted officers to the 800 block of Carteret...
Police investigate pedestrian crash behind Mount Laurel, New Jersey Walmart
One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 suspect in custody after shooting at Washington Twp. apartment complex
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - One man is dead and another person is under arrest after a shooting outside of an apartment complex in Gloucester County. Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Birches Apartment complex on Fries Mill Road, in Washington Township Wednesday morning, about 11:30. Police have...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Young N.J. shooting victim released from hospital. Teen suspect detained on gun charges.
A 13-year-old boy wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in South Jersey has been released from the hospital, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responded to a home on the 400 block of North 5th Street in Millville around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a gunshot vicim and found the injured child.
South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
Prosecutor’s Office Identifies 19-Year-Old Killed In Trenton Shooting Yesterday
November 18, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has identified Nay’sean Byrd, 19, of Trenton as the victim…
fox29.com
House fire in Chester claims the life of 72-year-old homeowner
CHESTER, Pa. - A 72-year-old Chester man has died in a house fire. Officials say the fire broke out late Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on Highland Avenue. Family confirmed the victim is 72-year-old William Perry. Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors, with Perry...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes
TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old Shot, 14-year-old in Custody in Millville, NJ
Details are scarce, but a 13-year-old has been shot in Millville and a 14-year-old is in custody. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the 13-year-old needed to be airlifted to Cooper Hospital. He's reported in stable condition. Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is in custody. Neither boy has been publicly...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting & Shooting of Second Man in Camden
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man on Monday evening, as well as the shooting of a second man in Camden City, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Camden...
Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.
NJ.com
